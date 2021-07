Billie Eilish has issued a lengthy apology after an old clip resurfaced online that shows the singer mouthing a racial slur, saying she’s “appalled and embarrassed.”. As noted by The Guardian, the slur, which has anti-Asian connotations, was included in Tyler, the Creator's song "Fish," off his 2011 studio album Goblin. The clip was shared as part of a compilation video that also includes what many believe is a clip of Billie imitating an “accent” meant to mock Asian people as well as a snippet of what is described as the singer using a “blaccent.” The compilation, which was first shared on TikTok, has since traveled across platforms.