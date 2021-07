I moved from Atlanta to OTOW a year ago and think this is a great place to live. I am, however, perplexed by the seeming lack of rational planning and zoning oversight for development along SR 200. In addition to the jumble at I-75 exit 350, I see a multitude of car dealerships, gas stations, tire stores, automobile services, car washes, and fast-food places. Everything else is healthcare-related. There is a conspicuous lack of mainstream retailers and fine-dining places. Given the exploding population growth in this area, there should certainly be popular demand for these services. Have the prospective businesses shown no interest in locating there or they being purposely excluded?