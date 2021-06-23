10 Best Apps For Writing Books

So often I find myself wishing for Netflix…but for books. I want to have tons of delectable titles at my fingertips when the mood strikes. When it comes to reading, I’m very moody. I like to have a library of choices so I can pick the book that’s right for me at that moment. Not only so, but I like to have books recommended to me so I can be exposed to more titles and authors than I’m already familiar with. Essentially, I want awesome online book subscriptions. When it comes to online book subscriptions, there are tons of options out there. If you’re looking for the best ebook subscription 2019 has to offer, there is a lot of information out there to wade through. Not sure what service is right for you? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Here are the best online book subscriptions in 2019.