Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Is ‘Buy Local’ fatigue setting in?

By Tom Ryan
Retail Wire
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Save my business!” plea that helped many local stores and restaurants salvage sales in the early months of the pandemic is losing relevance as the economy and job market recovers, according to a survey of Canadians from the market research firm Leger Marketing. “Recruiting is not easy right now,”...

www.retailwire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Option#Restaurants#Locality#Personal Service#Canadians#Leger Marketing#Millennial#Vp#Americans#Intuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Amazon
Related
Real Estatemiltonscene.com

Buying, selling, or refinancing? Local mortgage broker Brian Cavanaugh can help!

Buying, selling, or refinancing? Local mortgage broker Brian Cavanaugh can help!. Mortgage Network, Inc. is a privately held mortgage banking company, headquartered in New England. Since 1988, Mortgage Network has been helping people from coast to coast achieve their dream of home ownership. At Mortgage Network, we provide local processing, underwriting and closing. This offers an unparalleled advantage to the customer as we know and understand the local markets.
Restaurantswxxv25.com

Local restaurants help employees buy homes

Local restaurant owners Ron Ladner and Rimmer Covington Jr. are changing the landscape of the restaurant industry by helping their employees purchase their first home and get back on their feet financially. Thursday, Ladner and Covington announced to Shaggy’s employees the launch of their new home buyer program which includes...
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Top 50 food and grocery retailers by sales

The SN Top 50 Retailers report is compiled in partnership between Supermarket News and research partner IGD, a leading UK-based analysis and insight organization for the food and consumer goods industry. The following table includes the rankings of the Top 50 food and grocery retailers and wholesalers in the U.S....
Jobsam-online.com

Senior Car Sales Executive

An exciting position has become available for a full-time Senior Sales Executive working at a prestige car showroom in Chesham. The right candidate has the possibility to progress to Sales Manager. The successful candidate will earn £35,000 - £75,000 a year, depending on experience and sales performance. The position will...
Retailtribuneledgernews.com

Majid Al Futtaim and Lulu among top global retailers

Jul. 5—DUBAI — Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) and Lulu are among the world's top 250 most powerful retailers, according to Deloitte's 'Global Power of Retailing 2021 report. The retail giants from the UAE are the only Middle Eastern retailers to make the list. The list is led by US giants with Walmart Stores at number one, followed by Amazon, Costco Wholesale Corp, Schwarz Group, and The Kroger Co among others. According to Deloitte, $4.85 trillion is the total aggregate retail revenue generated by the top 250 retailers with 4.4 per cent composite year over year retail revenue growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Smart Trash Bin Market To See Major Growth By 2026 | Nine Stars, Spectrum Brands, Simplehuman

The latest study released on the Global Smart Trash Bin Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Smart Trash Bin market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsSentinel

Customer Relationship Management Market 2020-2025 Industry Trend, Applications, and Demands Research Report

Customer Relationship Management Market research report arrangement investigation showcases player profiles and methodologies. The report offers a complete understanding of the improvement approaches, procedures, cost structures, and future growth. For this study, the global Customer Relationship Management Market based upon the components, usage, application, the main participant, and the region,...
Businesscoleofduty.com

Plastic Packaging Pallet Stretch Wrap Machines Market 2019 | Growing Rapidly with Significant CAGR, Leading Players, Innovative Trends and Expected Revenue by 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Plastic Packaging Pallet Stretch Wrap Machines Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Plastic Packaging Pallet Stretch Wrap Machines Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

You’re about to start getting $3,600 stimulus payments, but there’s one big problem

Exactly two weeks from today, the first of six new monthly stimulus checks will start arriving in Americans’ mailboxes. Or, of course, in their bank accounts, provided they’re registered with the IRS. When coupled with a tax credit next year, this benefit will total as much as $3,600 for each eligible child. These expanded federal child tax credit payments stem from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package from back in March, and they’re a potential game-changer for families. But there’s an important new stimulus check update to share about all this. One that many people might not be aware of, and...
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

U.S. beef and pork capitalizing on Mexico’s “Buy Local” trend

IARN — With the COVID-19 pandemic sparking a nationwide ‘Buy Local’ campaign in Mexico, the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) found a creative way to appeal to consumers’ desire to support local agriculture. USMEF-Mexico, with support from the Beef Checkoff Program, the National Pork Board, and the Illinois Soybean Association,...
Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Relaxation Techniques for Computer Fatigued Eyes 

For most people, getting older means losing visual acuity. Vision problems can arise for a variety of reasons. While age is a factor, so is a sedentary lifestyle. Long hours in front of a computer or binge-watching TV — as well as environmental conditions, such as fluorescent lighting or air conditioning — can tire our eyes. Fatigued eyes can cause blurred vision. 
StocksInvestorPlace

Wait for the Reddit Set to Sell Before Buying Bionano Stock

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock is one of many “meme stocks” still popular with retail investors. At first glance, the life sciences company looks like your garden variety Reddit play. Commanding a nearly $2 billion market capitalization at today’s prices, against projected 2021 revenues of $16.1 million, it appears to be a name that will completely pull back, once the meme stock/Reddit stock phenomenon runs its course.
Retailautodealertodaymagazine.com

Auto Dealership Buy/Sell Market Sets Another Record in Q1 2021

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The auto dealership buy/sell market once again set records in 2021, a result of a unique confluence of market factors that resulted in 66 completed transactions, up 20% quarter over quarter, according to the First Quarter 2021 Blue Sky Report® by Kerrigan Advisors. This capped 12 months of consolidation activity that resulted in an unprecedented 300 completed transactions. In Q1, most dealerships, regardless of location, franchise and facility, continued to achieve historic profit levels, lifting the valuations of all franchises to new highs. Kerrigan Advisors’ estimate of the average dealership’s blue sky value is now $8.5M, a 10% increase as compared to 2020, and a rise of 33% from 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy