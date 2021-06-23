Is ‘Buy Local’ fatigue setting in?

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The auto dealership buy/sell market once again set records in 2021, a result of a unique confluence of market factors that resulted in 66 completed transactions, up 20% quarter over quarter, according to the First Quarter 2021 Blue Sky Report® by Kerrigan Advisors. This capped 12 months of consolidation activity that resulted in an unprecedented 300 completed transactions. In Q1, most dealerships, regardless of location, franchise and facility, continued to achieve historic profit levels, lifting the valuations of all franchises to new highs. Kerrigan Advisors’ estimate of the average dealership’s blue sky value is now $8.5M, a 10% increase as compared to 2020, and a rise of 33% from 2019.