Here we will create the best priced PC build to run FIFA 22, where it will meet the demands that a game like this will put on a custom PC. Our view is to answer the question, what PC should I buy that can play FIFA 2021 really well, and for the best possible price today? Our mission is a top end gaming solution for this game on ultra graphics settings, and a 1080p screen resolution. We will keep checking the prices every day, so that our hardware selections on this page are at the best price point and we will swap in and out whenever something else appears better value today.