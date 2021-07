The Kymera skin in Fortnite Season 7 is customizable, but you’ll need to collect Alien Artifacts in order to obtain new styles for the outfit. Alien Artifacts are rare and can only be found in specific locations. You won’t be able to get enough to get all the styles for Kymera in a day or two. Plus, if you want the final style for any part of the outfit, you have to unlock every other style on the list first. You’re going to want to stock up and search for these artifacts as much as you can. Here’s how to get Alien Artifacts in Fortnite.