Scarlet Nexus review – Fast and flashy combat can’t save this ARPG

dexerto.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlet Nexus is one of the flashiest action role-playing games to be released this year, and despite featuring a unique battle system, Bandai Namco’s Brain Punk brawls leave a lot to be desired. Bandai Namco aren’t exactly strangers when it comes to releasing action role-playing titles. In fact, Code Vein...

www.dexerto.com
