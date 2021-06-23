Scarlet Nexus review – Fast and flashy combat can’t save this ARPG

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. A plant, an animal, and a common household item walk into a bar…. That set-up seems to be the guiding philosophy for enemy design in Scarlet Nexus, a new action RPG from Bandai Namco. Just about every creature you fight in the cyberpunk world of New Himuka is formed from these disparate components. Early on, you encounter herds of porcelain vases hoisting blooming roses on long, slender legs. Later, you meet an enemy with the body of a jungle cat, a head formed from an oak tree, and a valve on its chest, which it cranks periodically to summon a gush of water or oil onto the battlefield. Another is basically a horse, with a Slinky where its torso should be and a plant for a head. It’s hard to not to imagine these monsters as the result of Toy Story’s Sid bringing his ghastly experiments to the backyard garden.