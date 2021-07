A pregnant woman has been hailed as a hero after she saved three girls from drowning in Lake Michigan.Alyssa DeWitt, who is five months pregnant with her fourth child, took her three children aged two, three and six, to a beach in the city of Manistee in Michigan on May 25.Later that day she noticed a group of three girls swim into the lake.“The next thing I knew the arms were waving in the water, so I kind of knew immediately that they were in trouble,” she said in a post on Facebook that has now been shared more than...