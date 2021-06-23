Edtech Platform MicroDegree Raises Funding From RIIDL And Others
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Mangalore-based edtech startup MicroDegree on Wednesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount in a recent funding round that was led by marquee investors including Siddharth H. Somaiya, founder and chief executive officer, Organic Riot in an Individual capacity, and RIIDL (Research Innovation Incubation Design Labs).www.entrepreneur.com