Edtech Platform MicroDegree Raises Funding From RIIDL And Others

Integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts has recently said to have co-led the $2 million pre-Series A funding round for Auric, an Ayurveda-based contemporary health and wellness brand. The funding was co-led by Cactus Venture Partners and 9Unicorns. The funding round also witnessed participation from other eminent investors such as Karthik Bhat via AngelList and Capital-A (Manjushree Ventures).