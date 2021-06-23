Cancel
Olympic champions Mo Farah, Caster Semenya on brink of missing Tokyo Games

By Ben Snider-McGrath
runningmagazine.ca
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith less than a week left to qualify for the Tokyo Games, Olympic gold medallists Mo Farah and Caster Semenya are in unfamiliar territory, as neither has run standard. Farah, who owns the gold medals from the 5,000m and 10,000m at the past two Olympics, has run one 10,000m this year, a race in which he missed the Olympic standard of 27:28.00 by 22 seconds. Semenya can no longer compete in her preferred event of the 800m (despite being the reigning Olympic champion in the event) due to a World Athletics ruling on athletes with DSD (differences of sexual development), and her attempts at qualifying in the 5,000m have so far been unsuccessful. Farah and Semenya both race in the coming week, but if they can’t hit standard this time, they won’t be at the Tokyo Olympics.

