Live streaming has become all the rage for content creators. The format was popularized by video gamers, allowing them to share their gaming experience to a live audience who can interact with the “host” in real time. Twitch, the leading platform in live-streaming, has since expanding its site to allow for different audiences and interests, just as musicians, arts-and-crafters, and even just to sit around and talk. However, Twitch found themselves in a bit of hot water recently when they ran aground of something they’d never anticipated: the hot tub streamer.