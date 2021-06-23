Cancel
Allentown Police Department promotes John Hill to assistant chief position

By Andrew Wagaman
Allentown Morning Call
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllentown interim police Chief Charles Roca has promoted John Hill to his previous position as assistant chief of operations. Hill, most recently a police captain who has served the city for nearly 28 years, took over as assistant chief Monday, less than a week after Roca was tapped to succeed Glenn Granitz Jr. as the department’s top cop. Hill will oversee the department’s patrol, investigative and community outreach units.

