Allentown Police Department promotes John Hill to assistant chief position
Allentown interim police Chief Charles Roca has promoted John Hill to his previous position as assistant chief of operations. Hill, most recently a police captain who has served the city for nearly 28 years, took over as assistant chief Monday, less than a week after Roca was tapped to succeed Glenn Granitz Jr. as the department’s top cop. Hill will oversee the department’s patrol, investigative and community outreach units.www.mcall.com