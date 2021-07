Unlike most major (or otherwise) games coming out right now, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora isn’t going to be cross-gen. In a recent interview with IGN, the game’s creative director Magnus Jansén and technical director of programming Nikolay Stefanov spoke about why Ubisoft made that decision and what that has allowed the developers at Ubisoft Massive to do. In the same interview, they also spoke about being able to make the game a much more immersive experience than it would otherwise have been.