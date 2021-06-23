Eat The Freshest Fish At Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks

One of the most characteristic places I've seen is the Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The fish you eat in this restaurant is caught every morning, sourced by the owners of this place, so you know there is nothing fresher!

Hudson's Seafood House also has a very nice view of the water, which is perfect for those who are looking for a place to relax and enjoy the views.

The restaurant was once an oyster factory that was built in 1912 so you know this place has indeed lots of history!

It has been a family-owned business and originally started as a seafood processing plant, which used to be very popular in the early years.

In the old days, most customers on Hilton Head Island were weekending and tourists.

Although the restaurant still does a lot of business during the weekends, it is almost completely full during the week.

It's great that there are lots of people on vacation in Hilton Head Island eating their favourite seafood every day!

The restaurant is also pretty big, with a seating capacity of up to 345 people and on a regular summer night, it hosts up to 1000 people!

When you first enter Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks, you will notice many pictures hanging on the walls. The pictures are old, and show the history of the restaurant.

Some of the old pictures also show a lot of oysters that have been processed in the previous years.

Just imagine, how much history there is within this restaurant!

It will be very obvious to say that their speciality is fish! In particular, shrimps, which are caught daily and served on your plate fresher than ever.

Talking about fresh, here's where you can be delighted with the freshest oysters you've ever eaten, harvested, shucked, and brought to your plate in the same day.

If you happen to try this restaurant their Shrimp po' Boy is their best dish in my opinion.

Over 3,000 gallons of oysters and 70,000 pounds of shrimp are consumed annually. Over 450,000 raw oysters are shucked fresh on the premises. The Hudson's family fams their very own local oysters and cultivate fresh soft-shell crabs. Hudson's Seafood House has also a very nice wine list, which will give your dinner party a special touch!

If you happen to be on the north-east side of Hilton Head Island, you will see a lot of big restaurants and you will also see Hudson's Seafood House.

Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks is a perfect place to have good food in good company and it is definitely one of the most unique and interesting places on Hilton Head Island. It is also very popular, so be sure to make your reservation as soon as possible.

If you are looking for local seafood restaurants, then Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks will be your first choice! Be prepared to wait to be seated mostly on weekends, the place is extremely popular! However, the whole experience and the delicious food will make your wait worth it!

The local buildings are amazing because they are full of history, and the views from the restaurant are simply spectacular.

They are Open Daily:

Lunch: 11 am – 4 pm

Dinner: 5 pm – until

Brunch: Sundays 10 am – 4 pm

They don't take reservations but serve on a first come first serve basis, which is typical of restaurants that serve only fresh food, so make sure you get there early to avoid any disappointment!

The restaurant is located in

1 Hudson Road

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

29926

Phone: (843)-681-2772

Have a really nice harbour view!

You can find more information about their menu and prices on their official website

