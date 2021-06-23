Cancel
Nats GM Mike Rizzo on Joe Girardi: ‘He’s a con artist’

By Destiny Lugardo
philliesnation.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrama ensued on Tuesday night between a pair of teams in the race for first place in baseball’s most disappointing division. On the first official night the Phillies and Nationals were subject to baseball’s new foreign substance enforcement policy, Joe Girardi requested that umpires check Nats starter Max Scherzer in the fifth inning for a third time. Umpires previously initiated two prior checks on Scherzer. Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suárez were among Phillies pitchers subject to random checks for foreign substances.

www.philliesnation.com
