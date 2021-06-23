The Homesick EMTs Of Manila Say A Patient's Smile Makes It All Worthwhile

Nine foot high flames were lapping at Pierre Quevillon’s Lytton home when he bundled his two dogs into his truck, ready to flee town.He ran back inside to rescue his cat, only to return to his truck to find it already engulfed in flames.With no choice but to abandon his burning vehicle, and the dogs inside, Quevillon fled town on foot, his cat in his arms.“I ran towards the town and the fire was pretty much following me,” he says. “And in about 15 minutes, the whole town was gone.”Quevillon is one of an estimated 1,000 residents of Lytton,...