Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton + More Part of ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ Tribute Album

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
B105
B105
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton and a few other country artists are among the acts from all genres paying tribute to the legendary rock band Metallica on a new project. The Metallica Blacklist collects more than four dozen artists, all covering their favorite song from Metallica's lauded self-titled album from 1991, more commonly known as The Black Album.

b105country.com
Community Policy
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
J Balvin
Person
Doug Band
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Darius Rucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blacklist#Americana#Metallica Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Autism
Related
CharitiesCMT

Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and More Partner With Cameo for Charity Shout-Outs

Growing in popularity is Cameo, a website that allows fans to request personalized video messages from celebrities for any occasion, including birthdays, well wishes, and more. The “Cameo Goes Country” campaign will run through Wednesday, June 30, and involve exclusive, first-come, first-served, and limited-time offers from artists, including Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Chrissy Metz, Kip Moore, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, and others.
MusicGreenwichTime

Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Drops With Lyric Video

A historic heatwave is pulverizing much of America right now, making it the perfect time for the previously unreleased Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker’s song “105 Degrees” to be shared with the public. The song appears on Angel Dream, a reimagined version of the 1996 She’s the One soundtrack that arrives in stores Friday. Check out a lyric video right here.
Peoria, IL1057thexrocks.com

Metallica Unleash The ‘Blacklist 30th Anniversary’ Of The Black Album, Featuring 50 Plus Artists Covering Songs!

Well, Peoria Metallica fans, the time has come! Who’s ready to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Metallica Black Album?? Today, the band has unveiled their “Blacklist 30th Anniversary” plans for the album, which is one massive ambitious concepts ever unleashed by anyone in the music world. An unprecedented 50-plus artists have recorded their own versions of multiple Metallica songs from the album, covering all genres, cultures, continents, and more. Each artist chose their favorite song from the ‘Black’ album. The track listing is unbelievable, check this out! Six different versions of “Enter Sandman”, by artists like Juanes, Weezer, Alessia Cara and more. Seven different versions of “Sad But True”, by amazing artists like Jason Isbell, and the 400 Unit, Royal, St. Vincent, White Reaper, as an example. “Nothing Else Matters” performed by Miley Cyrus featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith is also included. Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker also perform that song as well. The list of performers and legendary artists is simply amazing. All profits go to charity. Check out this awesome video on the project. What’s your favorite song on the ‘Black’ Album??? Is this your favorite Metallica album ever??
Musichot96.com

Metallica tribute album, featuring Miley Cyrus, Alessia Cara & 51 other artists, due September 10

We finally have a release date for that Metallica tribute album that will feature Miley Cyrus‘ version of “Nothing Else Matters.”. The Metallica Blacklist is due September 10, and focuses on the songs on Metallica’s biggest album: Their 1991 self-titled project known as “The Black Album.” But rather than having 12 artists interpreting the album’s 12 songs, 53 artists have all offered versions of their favorite tracks on the album. So in addition to Miley’s take on “Nothing Else Matters,” there are 11 other versions of the song by 11 other artists.
Rock MusicStereogum

Metallica Announce 53-Song “Black Album” Covers Album With St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin, & More

Metallica’s fifth LP, the self-titled “Black Album,” marked the band’s crossover from ’80s thrash heroes to ’90s rock radio gods. Ahead of its 30th anniversary this August, the band just announced two major commemorative releases. One is your standard expanded reissue/remaster situation, available in various formats including a behemoth box set with 6 LPs, 14 CDs, and 6 DVDs. The other is a covers collection called The Metallica Blacklist featuring 53 artists’ take on “Black Album” songs.
MusicMiddletown Press

Metallica to Drop 'Black Album' Box With 53-Song Tribute Set Featuring Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin

Metallica are giving their iconic 1991 self-titled album — known as “The Black Album” — the 30 th anniversary treatment with the usual remaster/ hardcover book / multiple live albums and DVDs. But most interesting of all is “The Metallica Blacklist,” a 53-track tribute album featuring covers of the album’s songs — with 100% of the proceeds going to charities — by a head-spinning array of artists that reads like a Pitchfork playlist: St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin with the Neptunes, Mac DeMarco, Kamasi Washington, Rina Sawayama, and many more (see the full list of artists, covers and charities below.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
Kentucky Statewfpk.org

New Metallica tribute album to feature 53 artists, including many from Kentucky

Metallica have announced a new tribute album. The Metallica Blacklist is part of the band’s 30th anniversary celebration for their self-titled 1991 LP, known to most fans as the Black album. In addition to the tribute album, Metallica will also release four different CD versions of the Black album, seven LP editions, a box set and “The Black Album in Black & White” book.
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Metallica Offering ‘Black Album’ Version of Blackened Whiskey

Metallica crafted their latest round of Blackened Whiskey to the sound of their classic 1991 record, “The Black Album”. Metallica are known for their blistering metal music, but they also have a very popular whiskey called Blackened Whiskey. Now, that whiskey offering is getting the “Black Album” treatment. Blackened Whiskey...
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Metallica Prep Black Album Covers LP Featuring Elton John, Weezer

Metallica announced a companion to their upcoming Black Album 30th-anniversary box set: The Metallica Blacklist, a package of 53 cover songs by an array of famous artists. That list includes Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Cage the Elephant, St. Vincent, Ghost and a supergroup featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Metallica's own Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, WATT and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
MusicantiMUSIC

Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases

Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their blockbuster "Black Album" with a special reissue of the record and the "Metallica Blacklist" album that features 53 artists. We were sent the following details:. To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the GRAMMY-winning, 16x platinum-certified Black Album is receiving its definitive re-release. Remastered...