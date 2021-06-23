Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes coming to Vina Robles

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
 12 days ago
Tour stopping in Paso Robles Oct. 10

–Punk bands Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes have announced their upcoming fall co-headline tour, featuring special guests Me First And The Gimme Gimmes and Thick. Various pre-sales begin this week, with general tickets on-sale this Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. The run stops at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Oct. 10.

As Violent Femmes celebrate their 40th anniversary together this year, this also provided an opportunity to commemorate the band’s enduring catalog of cult classics with the long out-of-print vinyl reissue of Add It Up (1981–1993). Available now via Craft Recordings, the 23-track compilation was re-released on 2-LP and digital formats, featuring the Femmes’ biggest hits such as “Blister in the Sun,” “American Music,” and “Gone Daddy Gone,” plus live recordings of fan-favorites like “Add It Up,” and “Kiss Off,” alongside a trove of demos, B-sides, interstitial voice recordings, and rarities. Click here to stream or pick up Add It Up (1981–1993) on vinyl. Craft will be working with the band on more special catalog reissues to be announced shortly, stay tuned to Violent Femmes’ socials for more details coming soon.

This news follows the announcement that Flogging Molly are partnering with Sixthman for the 6th Salty Dog Cruise, setting sail March 28 – April 1, 2022 with friends Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner (Duo), Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Möngöl Hörde, Authority Zero, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Thick, The Cherry Coke$, Punk Rock Karaoke, Guise, and more to be announced. For more information, visit: www.floggingmollycruise.com. The band also recently performed a special St. Patrick’s Day livestream concert broadcast from the iconic Whelan’s Irish Pub in Dublin, Ireland, in partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey. Additionally, Flogging Molly will perform at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Atascadero, CA
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/
A-Town Daily News

Superstar Jason Derulo to perform at Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair announced on Friday that worldwide superstar Jason Derulo has been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, August 1. The show will begin with a live DJ at 7:30 pm. Jason Derulo’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and will mark his first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.
A-Town Daily News

Dwight Yoakam coming to the Mid-State Fair

–The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country music legend Dwight Yoakam has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. Dwight Yoakam’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.
A-Town Daily News

Circus Vargas returns with new production, ‘Mr. V’s Big Top Dream’

–Join Circus Vargas for a brand new big top adventure in San Luis Obispo at the Madonna Inn, June 17 through July 5. Circus Vargas will present their new 2021 production “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream!” Which they describe as a “must-see, show-stopping spectacular certain to spark the imagination and indulge the senses with more sparkle, more sequins and more amazing feats of daring and artistry!”
A-Town Daily News

Whale Rock Music Festival lineup announced

Headliners are Michael Franti & Spearhead, Ben Harper, Rising Appalachia. –The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced the lineup for their 2021 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. Saturday, Sept. 18 will be closed out by the legendary Ben Harper and Grammy Award Winning La Santa Cecilia. Sunday, Sept. 19 will feature the return of musician and activist Michael Franti & Spearhead along with Rising Appalachia.