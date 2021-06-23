To say this year has been fluid and uniquely unprecedented would be an understatement. Of course, we all know how hard our students and teachers worked this year. Our Moss Park team has always taken pride in ensuring that our students receive the best elementary school experience we can offer. We ensure that their academic needs are met, but we also recognize the importance of building a love of school and learning that can only come from creating memories. This year, we were able to ensure that, no matter which mode of learning our parents selected, our students were still able to create fond memories. This was done primarily through a solid partnership with our incredible Parents and Teachers Association (PTA).