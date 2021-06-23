Cancel
Rye, NY

Schools

By MyRye.com
myrye.com
 10 days ago

This is sure to get a rise out of some people--a site that rates the teachers at the various Rye schools. I'd be interested...

myrye.com
Rye, NY
Education
City
Rye, NY
Family Relationshipsvivatysons.com

Back-to-School Prep Essentials

The start of a new school year with a new routine that takes over most of the kids’ waking hours is a significant transition from the long lazy days of the summer. Whether your child is just beginning school for the first time or a seasoned student, a new grade level or school with new teachers, classes, and expectations requires an adjustment. Students and parents alike may feel a range of emotions as the back-to-school season quickly approaches. So ease your family’s anxieties by adequately preparing for and setting the tone for the new school year.
Lebanon, ORDemocrat-Herald

Lebanon expands summer school

The objective was to give Barbie a quality bungee jumping experience without smashing her head on the floor of the gymnasium at Seven Oak Middle School. The participating students could use as many rubber bands as they needed to make the bungee cord for their dolls, but how many is just right?
Educationallotsego.com

of schools, stick to the mission they represent

Often when we ask ourselves a question, it brings up another question. You might ask, “what is a school?” Merriam-Webster offers that it is; “an organization that provides instruction: such as … an institution for the teaching of children.”. Okay, so why do we have these institutions known as schools?...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Westridge School’s Lower, Middle, and Upper School

Westridge School’s unique, grades 4-12 program provides a carefully designed curriculum and relationships than span the division of the school, providing consistency in education philosophy, approach, and values. Teachers remain in contact with students across their time at Westridge and help other faculty understand individual learning strategies that have been successful. Yet within this common educational and relational framework, each of our three academic divisions—Lower School, Middle School, and Upper School—has its own developmentally appropriate program, pedagogy, physical space, and even personality.
Hillsborough, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Orange school board renames two schools

Hillsborough, N.C. — A debate for months within Orange County Schools came to an end Monday when the school board voted unanimously to change the names of two Hillsborough schools. C.W. Stanford Middle School will be renamed in mid-August as Orange Middle School, while Cameron Park Elementary School will be...
Walton, NYthe-reporter.net

Reading Day at Townsend School

WALTON - If you passed Walton’s Townsend School on June 18, you might have wondered just what was going on. The answer: Reading Day. A staff committee led by Chrissy Evans and reading and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Chagrin Falls, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Chagrin Falls School News

First-grade students at Gurney Elementary School earned awards for their work in the Center for Responsive Schools’ (CRS) Fly Five Social Emotional Learning Program... First-grade students at Gurney Elementary School earned awards for their work in the Center for Responsive Schools’ (CRS) Fly Five Social Emotional Learning Program. CRS is...
Washougal, WAColumbian

Letter: Question Washougal schools

I see that the Washougal School District has made the news for having goals that not everyone agrees with. Two of my children attended Washougal public schools and graduated from Washougal High School. So I decided to take a look at the district’s website: http://www.washougal.k12.wa.us/board-goals/. Here is a little bit...
1240 WJIM

Okemos Public Schools in Search of School Principals

I'm from the Okemos area and have lived there for the past twenty years. I've watched my kids grow up in the Okemos area while attending Okemos Public Schools. My daughter Aubrey just graduated from Okemos High School and is getting ready to attend college sometime in the fall. Academically...
South Bend, IN22 WSBT

Paramount Schools of Excellence Moving Into Tarkington School

South Bend will soon be home to a new charter schools. Paramount Schools of Excellence will be opening inside the former Tarkington Elementary. "We take kindergarten through 8th grade and because we're a public charter school and a free charter school any student that wants to attend our school, can," said Tommy Reddicks, the C.E.O of Paramount Schools of Excellence.
Argos, INmax983.net

Argos School Superintendent Updates School Board on Projects

The Argos Community School Board members received an update last week on projects going on this summer. Superintendent Ned Speicher said rooms have been rearranged to make way for new recovery learning teachers coming to the corporation. New furniture was purchased to accommodate the addition of the staff. Carpeting work...
Wahkiakum County, WAwaheagle.com

Wahkiakum school board hears school year reports

The Wahkiakum School District Board of Directors met Tuesday to listen to reports from principals on how the district uses data to better serve their students, make an adjustment to the superintendent’s contract, and prepare for a special two day school board workshop in July. Wahkiakum High School Principal Stephanie...
Rock Hill, SCcn2.com

Belleview Elementary School

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – We continue to highlight the 3 elementary schools in the Rock Hill School District that will be closing their doors for good. CN2’s Rae’L Jackson sharing the history of Belleview Elementary School.
nonahoodnews.com

School Update: Moss Park Elementary School

To say this year has been fluid and uniquely unprecedented would be an understatement. Of course, we all know how hard our students and teachers worked this year. Our Moss Park team has always taken pride in ensuring that our students receive the best elementary school experience we can offer. We ensure that their academic needs are met, but we also recognize the importance of building a love of school and learning that can only come from creating memories. This year, we were able to ensure that, no matter which mode of learning our parents selected, our students were still able to create fond memories. This was done primarily through a solid partnership with our incredible Parents and Teachers Association (PTA).
Educationpasadenanow.com

Aveson Charter Schools: School of Leaders

Aveson School of Leaders (ASL) provides TK-5th-grade students with an innovative educational experience that encourages them to be self-motivated lifelong learners and prepared to make a difference in the world they live. We balance academics with social-emotional, healthy living, and social leadership skill-building. Students learn in small, multi-age classrooms. These...
Halifax County, NCrrspin.com

Halifax County Schools receive Farm to School funding

Halifax County Schools is among the 18 local school systems recently awarded Farm-to-School Rapid Response funding by the Farm to School Coalition of North Carolina. The funding is intended to support urgent needs and long-term capacity building for local food purchasing for school meals and local food educational programming in ways that increase the skills, knowledge, and connection to local foods for children and their families.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

City schools revise school return plans

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools is already preparing to welcome everyone back to school for the 2021-22 academic year. We have updated the Back to School page on the gocats.org website with everything families need to know about the upcoming school year, school officials said in a statement. "On this...