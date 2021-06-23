Westridge School’s unique, grades 4-12 program provides a carefully designed curriculum and relationships than span the division of the school, providing consistency in education philosophy, approach, and values. Teachers remain in contact with students across their time at Westridge and help other faculty understand individual learning strategies that have been successful. Yet within this common educational and relational framework, each of our three academic divisions—Lower School, Middle School, and Upper School—has its own developmentally appropriate program, pedagogy, physical space, and even personality.