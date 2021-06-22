Cancel
Marion County, OR

UPDATE – Name Released – Fatal Crash on Hwy 99E – Marion County

By EDN-Staff Contributor
EDNPub
EDNPub
 15 days ago
UPDATE – Name Released – Fatal Crash on Hwy 99E – Marion County – 06/22/21. The operator is being identified as Roberto Martinez (22) of Salem. ****************************************************************************************************************************************. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at approximately 1:23 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on...

eugenedailynews.com
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

#Hwy 99e Near#Ford#Osp#Odot#The Oregon State Police#Shooting Investigation#Salem Police Department#Hispanic#Trooper#The Medford Offices Of#Subaru#Skamania County Dive Team
Eugene, ORPosted by
EDNPub

A Cautionary Tale of Improvised Fireworks

This morning, July 5, near midnight, there was an explosion at a Eugene residence. Eugene Police Fireworks Patrol and Eugene Springfield Fire responded. An adult male was immediately transported, and EPD fireworks patrol conducted a welfare check for other victims. No other victims were located. The man had improvised fireworks...
TrafficPosted by
EDNPub

OSP Joins Tri-State Effort Keeping Motorists On I-5 Safe over the 4th of July Holiday Weekend

OSP Joins Tri-State Effort Keeping Motorists On I-5 Safe over the 4th of July Holiday Weekend – 06/29/21. State patrol agencies in Oregon, California, and Washington are partnering for a traffic safety campaign focused on speeding drivers aptly named, “I-5 Alive” starting July 2. This coordinated education and enforcement effort is aimed at making the 1,381 miles of I-5 safer for all summer travelers.
Eugene, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Man Waving BB Gun at Mall Contacted by EPD

Just after 5 p.m., Eugene Police were called by an alert community member who spotted a man holding and manipulating what appeared to be a rifle outside his car near the Valley River Center shopping mall. The caller provided a good description of the man, the car he was near, and his clothing. Multiple uniformed and plainclothes officers saturated the area and quickly located the man to observe his behavior. The police officers safely contacted the man, who initially appeared somewhat disoriented and fidgety. It was found that the rifle was in fact a BB gun, and that the man had not pointed it at anyone in particular. Officers pivoted to investigate whether the man had operated his car under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and determined he was not likely impaired. The man was released with a warning about his actions, and how they could be perceived at a busy shopping mall. While the incident did not result in an actual threat to the public, we are thankful for the alert observer who contacted police, and did exactly what we hope others would do under similar circumstances.
Oregon StatePosted by
EDNPub

The Oregon State Police Joins Forces To Put the Brakes on Excessive Speeding (Photo)

The Oregon State Police Joins Forces To Put the Brakes on Excessive Speeding (Photo) – 06/23/21. Drivers stayed off the roads in droves during the pandemic. Unfortunately, those who did drive were the cause of a steep rise in roadway deaths, with the excess speed at the heart of many crashes. The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) members came together to show commitment and emphasis on meaningful public education about the dangers of risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speeding. The WSTSC Coalition includes the following members from Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and #YourOregonStatePolice.
Bonanza, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Here We Go Again!

We have had a very short respite from one of the most dangerous occurrences we can experience this time of the year and I mean wildfires. As of Wednesday 6.23.21there were two large wildfires reported in Oregon. With temperatures expected to continue to remain well above normal and even near-record to record heat possible the threat of more wildfires is very serious.
Oregon StatePosted by
EDNPub

Annual Oregon Highway 36 Yard Sale

Established in 2004, the 52 mile long yard sale runs the whole distance of Oregon Hwy 36, from its starting point at the junction with Oregon Hwy 126 at Mapleton to its ending point on US Hwy 99N just south of Junction City. Many side roads also participate. Sales will...
Eugene, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Illegal Fireworks Amnesty Day – Temporary South Hills Fireworks Ban

Due to the severe drought conditions and the upcoming 4th of July holiday, an emergency is declared to exist and on Monday, Eugene City Council voted unanimously to temporarily ban all fireworks in the south hills, south from 18th Avenue and east of Agate Street through 2021 and 2022. This ban, effective immediately, was a necessary step for public health and safety. The ban includes legal fireworks like fountains, glitter sparklers, ground spinners and wheels. The temporary ban penalty is a fine not to exceed $500. The presumptive fine is $250. Maps are attached.
Eugene, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Suspect Arrested After Shooting at Occupants of Vehicle

At 2:05 p.m., today, June 19, Eugene Police received a call regarding shots fired at a occupants of a vehicle at 19th and Alder. The vehicle was occupied by a male, age 23, and female, age 18, who is acquainted with the suspect. The suspect in the shooting, Kemoni Vanderbilt Madison, age 18, of Springfield, was reported to have been running and shooting toward the vehicle. The vehicle was struck but the occupants were not hit and were able to leave the area.

