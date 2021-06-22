UPDATE – Name Released – Fatal Crash on Hwy 99E – Marion County
UPDATE – Name Released – Fatal Crash on Hwy 99E – Marion County – 06/22/21. The operator is being identified as Roberto Martinez (22) of Salem. ****************************************************************************************************************************************. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at approximately 1:23 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on...eugenedailynews.com