Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

New Ulm Police Traffic Stop Handgun Produced

By newsknuj
knuj.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 8:13 PM on Tuesday an officer with the New Ulm Police Department initiated a vehicle stop for a traffic violation. The incident occurred in the 500 block of 7th South St. in New Ulm. During the stop, the adult male subject became non-compliant and then combative. During the ensuing struggle, the subject produced a handgun that was in his possession and shot himself. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The incident is currently under investigation by the New Ulm Police Department with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

knuj.net
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Ulm, MN
New Ulm, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ulm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Investigation
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Remainder of Florida condo building demolished

The remainder of the partially collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, was demolished Sunday night, clearing the way for search and rescue operations to resume. What had been left of Champlain Towers South, which collapsed June 24, was brought down at 10:30 p.m. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told...