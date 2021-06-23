New Ulm Police Traffic Stop Handgun Produced

At 8:13 PM on Tuesday an officer with the New Ulm Police Department initiated a vehicle stop for a traffic violation. The incident occurred in the 500 block of 7th South St. in New Ulm. During the stop, the adult male subject became non-compliant and then combative. During the ensuing struggle, the subject produced a handgun that was in his possession and shot himself. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The incident is currently under investigation by the New Ulm Police Department with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.