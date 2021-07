The New York Rangers have a long list of tasks to accomplish this offseason. An important one was crossed off this week when they introduced Gerard Gallant as the 36th head coach in franchise history, but that was just the beginning. The trade market is heating up, with the Rangers expected to be an active participant, then the NHL Draft on July 23-24 followed by the opening of free agency on July 28. On top of all that, they have their own collection of restricted free agents to negotiate with and a handful of front-office and scouting positions to fill.