Bushnell 20-60x65 Prime spotting scope review

On the mostly cloudy final morning of the JAX IPT, I was looking to do something different so I headed down the beach to work on the nesting Brown Pelicans. It is a very difficult situation as the nests are somewhat cluttered and too many Laughing Gulls kept getting in the way. I did get a few nice images of the large chicks by working at 1200mm. Next I continued down the beach and found two groups of large tern chicks in the low dunes and worked those for an hour. We headed back to our AirBnB just after 9:30am and Clemens and I were on our way south to ILE right after eleven. After two pit stops, we arrived at my home just before three. Clemens and I lit up our laptops and Air Dropped photos that we had taken of each other in the field. Then Clemens headed home to Fort Lauderdale.