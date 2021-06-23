Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Bushnell 20-60x65 Prime spotting scope review

By Gavin Stoker
Posted by 
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bushnell 20-60x65 Prime is a porro prism type spotting scope for use in the great outdoors, with the versatility of a 20-60x zoom range, married to a decent 65mm objective lens. Boasting a relatively lightweight feel yet a rugged build quality, further peace of mind comes via weather proofing features that include water resistance and anti fogging. A tripod and car window mount provided in the box are welcome extras; all ensuring this adds up to a value added package for those seeking to bring the faraway closer.

www.digitalcameraworld.com
Community Policy
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

461
Followers
2K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotting Scope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsGhacks Technology News

Avira Prime Review and Exclusive Deal

Our team is always looking for things we think our readers will value. We have received compensation for publishing this article. Avira Prime is a powerful security suite that protects all of your devices from security and privacy threats, and includes system maintenance tools on top of all that. Most Internet users access the Internet on a variety of devices, mobiles, tablets, desktop systems or laptops. All of these require good protection.
Computerslaptopmag.com

SteelSeries Prime+ review

The SteelSeries Prime+ gaming mouse boasts great performance packed into a lightweight design with convenient on-board settings, but more buttons would be nice. SteelSeries makes some of the best peripherals around, and it did not disappoint with the Prime+. For $79, this wired gaming mouse features great performance, a lightweight...
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Nikon Fieldscope ED50 review

Offering a really good balance between specification and size, the Nikon Fieldscope ED50 is a compact viewing device we’re more likely to take out and use than many competing brands’ physically larger scopes. In terms of handling and practicality, Nikon’s device feels like a ‘travel scope’, yet one without compromise – save for the fact we will need to buy the accessory of a separate eyepiece to actually use it straight out of the box. Buyer beware here: this eyepiece can potentially cost as much as the scope itself!
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Manfrotto MVG220 gimbal review

The Manfrotto MVG220 has a few rough edges, mostly in details like the axis lock switches and stiff balancing adjustments, but once set up it feels like a strong, sturdy gimbal and captures nice smooth camera movements. Best of all, a second bolt-on handle is included which transforms the handling experience, especially with heavier camera/lens combinations.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Yongnuo Unveils the YN 85mm f/1.8R DF DSN Lens for Canon RF

Yongnuo has announced the YN 85mm f/1.8R DF DSM mirrorless lens for Canon RF mount. The company claims that while the lens boasts a small and lightweight body, it does not skimp out on quality performance. Spotted by Photo Rumors, the 67 by 88mm lens weighs only 380 grams, retails...
ElectronicsDIY Photography

Yongnuo has launched the YN RF 85mm f/1.8 – first 3rd party RF lens with a control ring

Yongnuo has officially announced their first RF mount lens. It’s the YN RF 85mm f/1.8R DF DSM and it’s actually equipped with a configurable control ring. Despite a number of other lens manufacturers producing RF mount compatible lenses, this marks the first 3rd party lens to actually include a control ring, which has so far been found exclusively on Canon’s own RF lenses.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Weebill-2 Gimbal first impression

Zhiyun Tech released its new Weebill-2 2-axis Gimbal designed to help content creators film and shoot smooth professional-quality footage and photos. The Weebill-2 can handle cameras that weigh up to 7.3 pounds and joins Zhiyun Tech’s lineup of Gimbals for prosumers and amateur filmmakers. The Weeble-2 builds on the talents of its predecessors, the Weebill Lab and the Weebill-S, proving to be the next evolution for the company’s gimbal offerings. The Weebill-2 arrives with an integrated 2.9-inch flip-out touchscreen you can use for monitoring and making adjustments as you work. The Weebill-2’s new user interface uses an Infineon sensor chip to improve performance; the processor makes its movement more responsive for smoother footage.
ElectronicsNo Film School

What Is "Dual Native ISO"?

As more cameras are released with dual native ISO capabilities, it's important to understand how and why it works. It may not be as straightforward as you think. Blackmagic Design has been dropping camera after camera with the features that we all want—features that are useful for every filmmaker. In my opinion, one of the most crucial tools a filmmaker can have is the ability to shoot in just about any environment with extreme levels of control of the image regardless of light levels.
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Stock Notice: Refurbished Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM $879

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The Canon USA store has stock of refurbished Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM lenses...
birdsasart-blog.com

Announcing JAX IPT #2. Cutlassfish! Why a Tripod-mounted 600mm f/4 Lens for Flight Photography? And the World’s Best Camera Body for Birds in Flight Gets Even Better!

On the mostly cloudy final morning of the JAX IPT, I was looking to do something different so I headed down the beach to work on the nesting Brown Pelicans. It is a very difficult situation as the nests are somewhat cluttered and too many Laughing Gulls kept getting in the way. I did get a few nice images of the large chicks by working at 1200mm. Next I continued down the beach and found two groups of large tern chicks in the low dunes and worked those for an hour. We headed back to our AirBnB just after 9:30am and Clemens and I were on our way south to ILE right after eleven. After two pit stops, we arrived at my home just before three. Clemens and I lit up our laptops and Air Dropped photos that we had taken of each other in the field. Then Clemens headed home to Fort Lauderdale.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Minipol: Smart analog microsynth plugin by Karanyi Sounds

Karanyi Sounds has released a new virtual analog synthesizer that is designed to be fun and get your creative juices going with a unique Smart Random feature. With a quality sound engine, straightforward design, and intuitive workflow, the Minipol synth lets you recreate classic analog keys, chunky 80s basses, kick-ass house stabs, or design massive soundscapes, modern plucks, or analog effects in no time.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Snag the Fujifilm XH1 for Less Than $850 for a Limited Time

For more stories like this, be sure to subscribe to The Phoblographer. We get you; personally speaking, Fujifilm is one of our favorite camera brands. We’re super happy to have found this cool deal on the Fujifilm XH1. Did you know that it’s still receiving firmware updates from Fujifilm? That’s crazy! Their ergonomics, image quality, and lenses are fantastic. They’re not perfect, but you can’t deny how incredible they are as a brand. Their prices are also very good, and we found a bunch of good deals for you. Don’t mind used camera gear? Then we’ve got you. Take a look at the deals below.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S review

Nikon’s MC 105mm is something special. Sublime image quality for both general shooting and extreme close-ups is backed up by a super-fast and highly accurate autofocus system, along with highly effective optical VR (Vibration Reduction) that can work in tandem with the in-body stabilizers of Nikon’s full-frame Z-series cameras. Handling exotica includes a multi-function OLED display, a customizable Lens-function button and control ring, plus an autofocus range limiter, along with an electronically coupled focus ring that enables ultra-fine adjustments. Everything’s wrapped up in a tough, weather-sealed construction. Image quality, all-round performance and handling are simply sensational.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Has The Canon EOS R3 Been Delayed Because Of Production Issues?

We were expecting the Canon EOS R3 announcement this week. It didn’t happen. The reason might be a production issue. It seems that the Olympics do not play a role in the Canon EOS R3 announcement. Also, it is not sure that the EOS R3 was delayed. It might well be that Canon didn’t plan to release it in June 2021. If there was a delay, Canon Rumors suspects it’s due to production issues. This most likely means supply chain issues. There is a chip shortage going on. It’s real and it is reported even on Wikipedia (see here too for more information).
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon EOS R5c Announcement At The Beginning of 2022?

We didn’t get the Canon EOS R3, despite all the rumors pointing to an imminent announcement. But despair not: here is a Canon EOS R5c rumor for you. The EOS R5c would be the cinema/movie making version of the EOS R5. Rumor-wise the EOS R5c got little attention. Canon Rumors reports with confidence that the EOS R5c might get announced in Q1 2022. The rumor also suggests that the announcement was postponed after a scheduled October 2021 release.
Electronicsdigital-photography-school.com

Nikon Launches the Z fc, a Film-Inspired Mirrorless Camera

Nikon has announced its latest mirrorless camera, the Z fc, which combines top-notch APS-C mirrorless technology, Z-mount compatibility, and a beautiful, retro design. While the Z fc is anchored firmly in the world of digital photography, the “heritage design,” as Nikon calls it, hearkens back to Nikon’s film cameras – specifically the FM2, an “iconic…SLR film camera released in 1982.”
Electronicsephotozine.com

How To Choose A Lens: Camera Lenses Explained For Beginners

Lenses are the eyes of a camera used to project an image of the subject onto the recording material (sensor in digital cameras and film in older cameras). Lenses are either built into the camera (fixed) or they can be removed (interchangeable). They'll also either have a fixed focal length (prime) or will have the ability to zoom.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Arlo Ultra 2 review

The Arlo Ultra 2 is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested, offering fantastically detailed color footage both during the day and at night thanks to its built-in spotlight. The weatherproof camera can be battery powered or wired in, and has plenty of AI-based features that can identify the cause of a motion alert and even track the subject so they’re always in shot. However, it’s eye-wateringly expensive – and you’ll still need to pay for a subscription.