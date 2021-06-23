Bushnell 20-60x65 Prime spotting scope review
The Bushnell 20-60x65 Prime is a porro prism type spotting scope for use in the great outdoors, with the versatility of a 20-60x zoom range, married to a decent 65mm objective lens. Boasting a relatively lightweight feel yet a rugged build quality, further peace of mind comes via weather proofing features that include water resistance and anti fogging. A tripod and car window mount provided in the box are welcome extras; all ensuring this adds up to a value added package for those seeking to bring the faraway closer.www.digitalcameraworld.com