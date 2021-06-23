All-inclusive family camp out offered by the PCSWCD

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District has offered our Families in the Outdoors series since 2017. Through this program, we have shared experiences such as snowshoeing, rock and mineral identifying, planting pollinator gardens and close encounters with Maine wildlife with local families. We are proud of this program and we continue to accomplish our goal of getting families together outdoors, experiencing nature and learning together. The PCSWCD is really excited to announce our newest adventure in our Families in the Outdoors series, Camp Out!, Aug. 13-14 at the Law Farm Nature Trails.