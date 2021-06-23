Cancel
Lansing, MN

Bridge on CSAH 2 east of Lansing closed for repairs

 10 days ago

A bridge on CSAH 2 east of the village of Lansing in Mower County is being closed to traffic for safety reasons. Mower County Public Works Director Mike Hanson stated in a news release that the closure, authorized by the County Board of Commissioners, is due to newly documented distress in the steel piling elements of the substructure holding up the bridge deck. Hanson stated that recent low water conditions in the Cedar River allowed inspectors to review the condition of the piling below the normal water line. The closure of the bridge and roadway is being implemented by County forces to allow for a more in-depth determination of what repairs are necessary and warranted to put the bridge back in service.

