Southeast Communications 911 Center in Beatrice to add Richardson County

BEATRICE – Richardson County and Falls City could soon be served by the Southeast Communications 9-1-1 Center in Beatrice, much like the City of Crete. "The Richardson County Board approved an agreement with the City of Beatrice which is yet to be approved by our council...it will probably go to the next city council meeting for approval. That will begin the process for us to begin dispatching for the Richardson County Sheriff and the rural fire and rescue departments in Richardson County that are outside the limits of Falls City."