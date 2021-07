Statewide Iowa — Under new Iowa Department of Education rules, no public or private school in Iowa will be required to offer remote learning. When the pandemic first hit in March of 2020, Iowa schools shut down, then many transitioned to online instruction or a combination of in-person and internet-only school days. A state law passed in February required all districts to offer 100% in-person classes, but several districts still offered parents the option of online classes for their children.