Olympics to kick off in a month, but booze and cheering are out

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo — The one-month countdown has begun for the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The Summer Games were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and despite deep public concern about whether the imminent arrival of athletes, staff, sponsors, media and other participants will trigger another surge of infections, the world’s biggest sporting event appears to be on track.

Yuriko Koike
Japan
Tokyo, JP
Coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
