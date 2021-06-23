Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Section 25: Its not all doom, Mr Steenhuisen

Birmingham Star
 10 days ago

With John Steenhuisen's opening paragraph in his article "If you care about SA, join us in fighting Expropriation Without Compensation," one can hear the DA death rattle. "Of all the bad policies and programmes currently implemented or under consideration by the ANC government, one poses a significantly bigger threat to the future of our country than any of the others, and that is Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC). The unravelling of property rights will put paid to any hope of the kind of investment needed to salvage our failing economy," he writes.

www.birminghamstar.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Smuts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Imf#Gdp#Sa#Da#Anc#Ewc#South Africans#Homelands#English#British#Fdi#The G7 Minimum 15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Country
Singapore
Related
AfricaPosted by
WOKV

South Africa's ruling ANC tries to defuse standoff over Zuma

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party has sent some of its top leaders to defuse rising tensions over the pending arrest of former President Jacob Zuma. Earlier this week, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court. He...
AfricaVoice of America

South Africa's Zuma Marches With Supporters Opposed to His Jailing

NKANDLA, SOUTH AFRICA - Hundreds of supporters of Jacob Zuma marched alongside the former South African president in his hometown of Nkandla on Saturday, a show of force against a court decision to jail him for 15 months for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry. The constitutional court on...
AfricaPosted by
WOKV

South Africa's Zuma doesn't say if he will comply with jail

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma has denounced the 15-month prison sentence he has been given by the country's highest court and has not said if he will voluntarily comply with the order to turn himself over to the police. Legal experts and anti-corruption experts have...
Middle Easttalesbuzz.com

Israeli cargo ship hit by unidentified weapon in Indian Ocean

An Israeli cargo ship was struck by an unidentified weapon Saturday in the Indian Ocean, according to reports. The Hyperion Two sustained only minor damage and there were no casualties in the attack, which Israeli defense forces say may have been ordered by Iran, according to a report in the Israeli daily Haaretz.
Arab, ALBirmingham Star

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from UAE, Ethiopia, Vietnam ove

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Saudi Arabia has suspended entry for citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Vietnam over the spread of the coronavirus and its strains in these countries, media reported. Saudi citizens are allowed to visit these countries only after getting a permit from the...
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Military Is Becoming One of the Most Powerful on Earth (Taiwan’s Navy Is Responding)

The Taiwanese Navy may be far smaller than that of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of mainland China, but the island nation has also been engaged in a modernization and expansion program to ensure its independence. This week it announced that the Ta Chiang (PGG-619), an upgraded variant of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, would be delivered later in July, a full month ahead of schedule.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US-led Indo-Pacific strategy 'should be dumped': China

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): The US-led Indo-Pacific strategy, which is aimed at countering Beijing, "should be dumped at a trash heap", said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Wang said the strategy adopted by the United...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

S.Africa's Zuma mounts last-ditch legal fight against jail term

South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma on Friday mounted a last-ditch legal bid to avoid prison after the country's top court ordered him jailed for failing to appear before graft investigators. In a landmark ruling, the Constitutional Court on Tuesday handed Zuma a 15-month term for contempt after he snubbed a probe into the theft of state assets under his tenure. If the 79-year-old fails to turn himself in by Sunday, police will be given a further three days to arrest him and take him to jail to start the sentence. As the deadline loomed, Zuma pleaded on Friday that the order be "reconsidered and rescinded."
BusinessBirmingham Star

TalSuccess launches TalentSmartEQ

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TalSuccess, a brand of Quint Consulting (Quint), today announced the launch of TalentSmartEQ - world's premier provider of emotional intelligence (EQ) training and development, certification, assessments, and coaching in India. Emotional Intelligence (EQ) is the number one predictor of workplace performance - and it's...
ScienceBirmingham Star

UK opens new post-study work visa route for Indian students

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The United Kingdom Home Office on Thursday officially opened its new post-study work visa for international students, which would offer overseas graduates from India and other destinations the option to apply for the right to stay on for job experience at the end of their university courses.
TravelBirmingham Star

Western Balkan States Eliminate Roaming Charges

Six Balkan countries on July 1 dropped roaming charges for calls and text messages for all mobile phone users across the region in a step toward regional integration. Nearly 18 million citizens of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia will now benefit from the elimination of roaming charges during travel within the region, providing tangible results from cooperation.
AnimalsBirmingham Star

Asia Album: Green broadbill spotted in Singapore's Pulau Ubin

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A Green Broadbill, a small green bird that is in the broadbill family, is spotted in the forest of Singapore's Pulau Ubin. Its bright color provides excellent camouflage. When it is stationary, it is exceedingly difficult to see. Due to continuing habitat loss, the green...
TravelBirmingham Star

WHO: COVID-19 Cases Rise Again in Europe after 10-Week Decline

The World Health Organization says the recent decline in the number of new coronavirus infections throughout Europe "has come to an end." Hans Kluge, the director of the U.N. health agency's Europe region, said Thursday during a news briefing in Copenhagen that the number of cases in the area's 53 countries rose 10 percent last week.
IndiaBirmingham Star

China fails to sell its fighter jets due to strained ties

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): As China's global stature has grown, many expected that its weapons exports would reflect its place on the world stage. Yet after decades of trying, that simply hasn't happened. Last month's confrontation with the Philippines, where Chinese naval vessels entered Philippine waters without authorization, may...