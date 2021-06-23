Cancel
New York City, NY

10 Fabulous Hotel & Rooftop Pools With The Best Views In NYC

By Claire Leaden
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 11 days ago

Summer has now officially begun, and the weather is finally cooperating (maybe a little too much with this heat & humidity!).

So, it’s time to be poolside any chance we get!

Public pools (which open June 26) may not be your style, but there are several hotels and rooftop pools that you can visit with a day pass or membership that might be worth getting for the summer.

Here are some of our low-key favorite pools to check out this weekend:

1. Jimmy at the James, SoHo

On the weekends The James opens their rooftop pool to all for free! With unobstructed views of the city, it’s the go-to spot to grab a drink and lounge by the pool. Note: The pool is reserved exclusively for hotel guests Monday – Friday until 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday until 2 p.m. The outdoor pool deck is open to JIMMY patrons after 5 p.m. Monday – Friday and Saturday and Sunday after 3 p.m. See more here.

Where: 15 Thompson Street

2. The Beach at Dream Downtown, Chelsea

Spanning 5,000 square feet, this New York favorite boasts a glass-bottom pool, pool deck, sand beach, private cabanas, and over 30 chaise lounges with a full-service bar and a seasonal food menu. For $80 Weds-Thurs or $100 Fri-Sat, you can spend your entire day cooling down in the lovely pool or laying around under the sun. You can also rent a cabana if you a group of 10 or more! Find out more here.

Where: 355 W 16th Street

3. McCarren Hotel & Pool, Brooklyn

Or, how about enjoying the largest saltwater pool in NYC this summer?

If you have a few days off you can pay $160 from Monday through Thursday to enjoy the pool at McCarren Hotel. Over the weekend, however, the price increases to $180. Or, you can get a 2-person general seating pass for $200. The pool is open every day from 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m., weather permitting, starting May 28. See more here.

Where: 160 N 12th Street

4. Profundo R Hotel, LIC

This pool atop the towering Ravel Hotel in LIC offers custom cocktails, premium poolside food, floating mirror globes, and tropical tunes along with killer views of Queens. You can choose between a cabana, garden bed, poolside bed, or DJ Booth canopy. It’s a bit pricy ranging from $400-600 with an additional $800-1,200 beverage minimum (for weekends), but is meant to be enjoyed for up to eight guests. You can get an excellent deal on weekdays, however. See more here.

Where: 808 Queens Plaza S, Astoria/LIC

5. Manhattan Park Pool Club, Roosevelt Island

Every year this waterfront pool on Roosevelt Island gets a vibrant painted makeover — this year the design is by Brooklyn-based artist Melissa Dadourian who works in textile media, painting and sculpture. If you’re not a resident of Roosevelt Island, you can still stop by the pool throughout the summer for $50 on weekdays and $65 on the weekend. Roosevelt Island residents can access the pool for $30 during weekdays and $40 on weekends. For reservations, please contact 212-308-6472 or Services@BluecrestAM.com.

More info. can be found here!

Where: 36 River Road, Roosevelt Island

6. Floating Pool Lady, The Bronx

This eye-catching pool is actually floating in the East River in Barretto Point Park in The Bronx, and it’s the only floating pool in the entire country! It’s one of NYC’s public pools, so you can visit for free when they reopen for the summer on June 26. The pool hours will run from 11 a.m. –  7 p.m. daily, though swimming will be paused from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. for pool cleaning. Read more here!

Where: Tiffany Street and Viele Avenue, Bronx (Barretto Point Park)

7. TWA Pool, JFK Airport

Watch planes leave the runway from this rooftop infinity pool-cuzzi at the charming TWA Hotel at JFK Airport (yes, you read that right!). This stunning hotel has been renovated to relive all its stupendous ’60s charm, also showcasing a giant Twister room and roller rink outside a 1950s vintage Lockheed Constellation Connie airplane that has been turned into a cocktail lounge.

You will need to be a hotel guest to enjoy the pool, but it is the perfect spot for a NYC staycation! More details can be found here.

Where: John F. Kennedy International Airport, JFK Access Road, One Idlewild Drive

8. The Sentry NYC, Murray Hill

Though a membership is required for this new exclusive social club, it may be worth it for pool access alone! The Sentry sits atop the iconic American Copper Buildings, 42 stories high. Overlooking the East River on one side and the Empire State Building on the other, the rooftop pool also offers yoga classes, pool meditations, guided astronomy sessions through American Copper Buildings’ fitness partner Elite and exclusive access to The Sentry Flatiron during non-public hours. Apply for membership here!

Where: The American Copper Buildings, 111 West 57th St.

9. QC NY Spa Pool, Governors Island

Swap those pool party vibes for a more relaxing pool day at this new spa coming to Governors Island! After five years of planning and construction, NYC’s favorite island paradise is welcoming a luxurious, new wellness spa (QC NY) to its property. Simply hop on the short ferry ride to the island and transcend into an ultimate state of relaxation. The spa includes features like saunas, steam rooms, vichy showers, and of course, outdoor thermal pools that boast unmatched views of Manhattan. Find more here.

*Opening later this summer*

Where: 112 Andes Road, Governors Island, NY

10. Margaritaville Resort, Times Square

This brand-new tropical hotel will be home to Times Square’s only outdoor pool! Located inside the Landshark Bar & Grill restaurant, it appears that it will open to the public starting July 1. No word yet on if the pool will only be able to be enjoyed by hotel guests or if they will be offering day passes to New Yorkers. Read more here.

*Opening later this summer*

Where: 560 Seventh Avenue

featured image source: The Beach at Dream Downtown

See also: 10 Best Beaches For A Sunny Day In NYC

Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/
