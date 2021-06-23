One person was killed Tuesday night in a collision in Jefferson County
Lawrence, KS – According to the police officials, the accident occurred around 6:50 p.m.
It happened on K-92 at Quail Hill Road in Ozawkie.
An eastbound car was stopped to turn left when a pick-up coming up behind tried to go around, saw oncoming traffic, swerved back, and rear-ended the turning car.
Unfortunately, the driver was killed and the pickup driver was not hurt.
This incident is under investigation.
This story will be updated.