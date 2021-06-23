One person was killed Tuesday night in a collision in Jefferson County

Lawrence, KS – According to the police officials, the accident occurred around 6:50 p.m.

It happened on K-92 at Quail Hill Road in Ozawkie.

An eastbound car was stopped to turn left when a pick-up coming up behind tried to go around, saw oncoming traffic, swerved back, and rear-ended the turning car.

Unfortunately, the driver was killed and the pickup driver was not hurt.

This incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated.