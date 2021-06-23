Cancel
Jefferson County, KS

One person was killed Tuesday night in a collision in Jefferson County

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjmCt_0ad2VrEp00

Lawrence, KS – According to the police officials, the accident occurred around 6:50 p.m.

It happened on K-92 at Quail Hill Road in Ozawkie.

An eastbound car was stopped to turn left when a pick-up coming up behind tried to go around, saw oncoming traffic, swerved back, and rear-ended the turning car.

Unfortunately, the driver was killed and the pickup driver was not hurt.

This incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com
#Accident
