Drawing on childhood experiences, one airman at Grissom Air Reserve Base works to help others. Military life for a child can be a challenging one. Always moving, always saying goodbye and never putting down roots. This was the case for Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Fuller, Civil Engineering Squadron’s first sergeant. However, her mother softened the burden of each move by getting the family involved in the new community. This ignited a passion for helping others in Fuller that she still carries with her today as a first sergeant.