Red Oak man charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Burglary 1st Degree

(Red Oak) A Red Oak man was arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Burglary 1st Degree.

The Red Oak Police Department says at approximately 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 100 block of West Joy Street in Red Oak for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival of officers in the area, they were directed to the residence located at 103 E Joy Street where they located a male subject that was down in the back yard. Rescue was called to provide medical assistance. Also located in the back yard was another male that was exiting the residence, this male was placed into handcuffs and detained. Officers then returned to the male laying on the ground to provide any immediate medical assistance to that individual. The male laying on the ground complained of dizziness, but was not shot. Rescue arrived on scene and began providing medical treatment to the male subject lying on the ground. That male was transferred to the awaiting ambulance and transported to a medical facility. Unfortunately, the male subject entered into a cardiac arrest rhythm related to the initial incident and later succumbed to the cardiac arrest.

Upon further investigation into the incident, the male subject that was taken into detainment was identified as 41-year-old Christopher Mickel Mattingly of Red Oak. Mattingly had gone to the victim’s house armed with a pellet gun in an attempt to retrieve money that the victim allegedly owed Mattingly. Mattingly began using the pellet gun in an attempt to shoot out surveillance cameras that were on the outside of the residence. Once Mattingly arrived at the back door of the residence he forced his way into the residence by kicking in the door. Once Mattingly entered into the residence, it is not necessarily known at this time what all transpired inside, but Police know that the 41-year-old male resident was able to exit the residence into the back yard where officers originally located him.

Mattingly is being held at the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center on $25,000 cash bond.

Agencies that assisted included the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Red Oak Fire Rescue.