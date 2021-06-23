Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Asian elephants do more than just trumpet -- they buzz their lips to squeak

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody from a child knows that elephants trumpet. Over the past decades research in general and at the University of Vienna has mainly studied the elephants low-frequency rumble. Its fundamental frequency reaches into the infrasonic range below the human hearing threshold. This call is produced by the elephant´s massive vocal folds. Much less was known about how elephants produce their higher pitched sounds, trumpets and squeaks.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Elephants#The Elephants#The University Of Vienna#African#Fwf#Gfai Tech#Korean#Bmcb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Place
Asia
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsIFLScience

How The Elephant Got Its (Surprisingly Mysterious) Squeak

Ask anyone to do an elephant impression, and they’ll probably all do the same thing: put their arm to their face like a trunk and make a loud trumpet noise. Elephants are famously loud and low-pitched – sometimes so low-pitched that humans can’t even hear them – and that makes sense for an animal that can weigh up to 7 tons. It just wouldn’t feel right if an elephant went around talking at a human pitch – or worse, squeaking. No, squeaks are strictly the purview of the elephant’s "natural enemy", the mouse. Not the majestic elephant... right?
Animalsearth.com

Asian elephants vibrate their lips like human brass players

There is a general rule for mammal vocalizations – the larger the animal’s vocal fold, the lower the vocalization’s fundamental frequency. Large vocal folds such as those found in Asian elephants set an upper limit to the fundamental frequency of sounds produced by them. In keeping with this rule, many...
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Scientists Prove Elephants Can Purse Lips To Squeak As Well As Trumpet With Their Trunk

Austrian scientists found that Asian elephants can not only trumpet but are also able to communicate by squeaking through their mouths. Behavioral biologists Veronika Beeck and Angela Stoger-Horwath from the Department of Behavioral and Cognitive Biology at the University of Vienna in Austria published an article in BMC Biology on June 17 that demonstrates new sound capabilities and social learning in elephants.
AnimalsPhys.org

Asian elephants shown to 'buzz' their lips to squeak

Everybody knows that elephants trumpet. Over the past decades research at the University of Vienna has mainly studied the elephants' low-frequency rumble. Its fundamental frequency reaches into the infrasonic range below the human hearing threshold. This call is produced by the elephant´s massive vocal folds. Much less was known about how elephants produce their higher pitched sounds, the trumpets and squeaks.
AnimalsBeatrice Daily Sun

Crickets are more than just noisy insects

Have you ever heard the saying that it is not summer until you hear crickets? It is an old adage and one that I heard often growing up in southern Texas. Well, have you heard any crickets yet?. It is late June; we’ve passed the summer solstice which astronomically marks...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Scienceprofootballtalkline.com

3 Great Discoveries Relating Why We Are The Only Human Species

Three findings in recent days have just changed what we knew about the origin of the human race and of our own species, Homo sapiens . It is possible – some experts say – that we should discard this concept to refer to ourselves, since these discoveries suggest that we are a Frankenstein with pieces of other human species with whom not so long ago we shared a planet, sex and children.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Cardboard Kingdom' Is About So Much More Than Just Cardboard

I confess, I had to learn to read graphic novels. They weren't around when I was a kid, though there were plenty of books of comic strips (ah, Luann by Greg Evans, that was a good one. Have you seen her lately? She's completely updated). No, I learned to read graphic novels as an adult. If I were going to keep up with my kids, it was an absolute necessity. And "keep up" is the operative phrase here. My kids DEVOUR graphic novels; they can never get enough.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Falls into the Ocean and Waits for God to Save Him

Today's jokes are about two men and their experiences with the ocean and how they turned to God. However, it got them into hilarious situations. A man who could not swim very well fell into the ocean. He did not panic because he knew God would save him. A boat rode past, and the captain yelled, "Hey, do you need help?" The man responded, "No, God will save me."
WorldThe Independent

Hundreds of skeletons unearthed at beach after storms

Archaeologists have discovered the human remains of around 200 people, believed to belong to a Christian community going back to the 6th century at a popular beach in Pembrokeshire. The remains at the foot of the dunes in Pembrokeshire’s Whitesands Bay, to the west of St. David’s, will be stored...
ScienceEurekAlert

Goldfinder: scientists discover why we can find gold at all

Why are gold deposits found at all? Gold is famously unreactive, and there seems to be little reason why gold should be concentrated, rather than uniformly scattered throughout the Earth's crust. Now an international group of geochemists have discovered why gold is concentrated alongside arsenic, explaining the formation of most gold deposits. This may also explain why many gold miners and others have been at risk from arsenic poisoning. This work is presented at the Goldschmidt conference, after recent publication*.
Hair CareElle

This Dry Shampoo Does More Than Just Prolong Your Washes

Whether it was from a cry for attention over a new ‘do or from serious boredom during the pandemic, I decided to get trendy curtain bangs a few months ago. And while they look fabulous when I properly style them, they get incredibly greasy—fast. Instead of having to wash and style my bangs every day, I’ve turned to the life-changing Batiste Original Dry Shampoo, which has been the perfect go-to to liven up my bangs (and my hair) in between washes. Of course, this is just one of the few reasons I can’t get enough of this oil-absorbing spray.
LifestyleEurekAlert

Perranporth beach (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
WildlifeEurekAlert

New fossil sheds light on the evolution of how dinosaurs breathed

An international team of scientists has used high-powered X-rays at the European Synchrotron, the ESRF, to show how an extinct South African 200-million-year-old dinosaur, Heterodontosaurus tucki, breathed. The study is published in eLife on 6 July 2021. In 2016, scientists from the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy