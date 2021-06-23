Asian elephants do more than just trumpet -- they buzz their lips to squeak

Whether it was from a cry for attention over a new ‘do or from serious boredom during the pandemic, I decided to get trendy curtain bangs a few months ago. And while they look fabulous when I properly style them, they get incredibly greasy—fast. Instead of having to wash and style my bangs every day, I’ve turned to the life-changing Batiste Original Dry Shampoo, which has been the perfect go-to to liven up my bangs (and my hair) in between washes. Of course, this is just one of the few reasons I can’t get enough of this oil-absorbing spray.