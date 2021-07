A homeless man pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter last week as he neared trial for hitting his girlfriend with his vehicle during an argument resulting in her death. Edward Lee Hendry, Jr., 39, was originally charged with murder, hit-and-run resulting in death, assault with a deadly weapon, and voluntary manslaughter. In July 2020, Hendry turned himself in to the Yuba City Police Department a day after Jennifer Trull, 37, of Marysville, was found in the Yuba City boat dock area with major injuries. She was airlifted to the hospital where she died from her injuries.