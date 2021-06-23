Cancel
Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 10 days ago
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on drug possession charges early this morning.

Police charged 28-year old Adam Sabagh and 26-year old Jaelin Morgado, both from Nutley, New Jersey, to possess a controlled substance 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers released Morgado from the Union County Jail on a $1,300 bond. Authorities released Sabagh from jail on a $1,000 bond.

Police also arrested 57-year old Adan Vega of Creston at his residence for Domestic Assault. Authorities released Vega from the Union County Jail on a $300.00 bond.

