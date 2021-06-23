Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on drug possession charges early this morning.

Police charged 28-year old Adam Sabagh and 26-year old Jaelin Morgado, both from Nutley, New Jersey, to possess a controlled substance 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers released Morgado from the Union County Jail on a $1,300 bond. Authorities released Sabagh from jail on a $1,000 bond.

Police also arrested 57-year old Adan Vega of Creston at his residence for Domestic Assault. Authorities released Vega from the Union County Jail on a $300.00 bond.