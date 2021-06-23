Cancel
College Sports

Gophers Welcome Full Capacity for Fall Sports

By Roy Koenig
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 10 days ago
Goldy Gopher is ready to welcome fans back to University of Minnesota events at full capacity this fall. He might have to give virtual high fives or maybe a vague fist bump depending on health protocol at that time. The university announced the plan for 100% capacity for football, volleyball and soccer in a news release this week.

