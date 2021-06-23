Pueblo County, in partnership with active community members and local non-profit organizations, will implement Pueblo’s first-ever “e-Cycle-to-Own” program in parallel with the Colorado Energy Office’s 2021 eBike Pilot Program. Through the program, e-Bikes (electric bicycles) will be handed off at no cost to the most deserving and qualified low-income essential workers in our communities. The program will help ensure employers that essential workers can report to work consistently and contribute towards improving the air quality and supporting lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In addition, the program enables healthier worker lifestyles with a more flexible form of transportation. For further details, attached is a copy of the program flier.

The program will be piloted with forty-two (42) e-Bikes and to be administered by Pueblo County with two years of data gathering, monitoring & evaluation.

Please forward this information to anyone you know that may benefit from the program.

For more information or questions, please contact Ron Go-Aco at: go-acor@pueblocounty.us / 719-225-9028 or Eva Cosyleon at ecosyleon@pueblo.us/ 719-553-2248, https://county.pueblo.org/economic-development-gis/e-bike-program