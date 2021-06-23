Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

e-Bike Program

Posted by 
Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo, Colorado
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vsPX_0ad2SSBj00

Pueblo County, in partnership with active community members and local non-profit organizations, will implement Pueblo’s first-ever “e-Cycle-to-Own” program in parallel with the Colorado Energy Office’s 2021 eBike Pilot Program. Through the program, e-Bikes (electric bicycles) will be handed off at no cost to the most deserving and qualified low-income essential workers in our communities. The program will help ensure employers that essential workers can report to work consistently and contribute towards improving the air quality and supporting lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In addition, the program enables healthier worker lifestyles with a more flexible form of transportation. For further details, attached is a copy of the program flier.

The program will be piloted with forty-two (42) e-Bikes and to be administered by Pueblo County with two years of data gathering, monitoring & evaluation.

Please forward this information to anyone you know that may benefit from the program.

For more information or questions, please contact Ron Go-Aco at: go-acor@pueblocounty.us / 719-225-9028 or Eva Cosyleon at ecosyleon@pueblo.us/ 719-553-2248, https://county.pueblo.org/economic-development-gis/e-bike-program

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo, Colorado

144
Followers
179
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Pueblo is situated at the confluence of the Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, 112 miles (180 km) south of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver. The area is considered semi-arid desert land, with approximately 12 inches (304.80 mm) of precipitation annually. With its location in the "Banana Belt", Pueblo tends to get less snow than the other major cities in Colorado.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo County, CO
Government
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Greenhouse Gas#Non Profit Organizations#2021 Ebike Pilot Program#Ecosyleon Pueblo Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StateCNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

Elsa still close to hurricane strength and is expected to become a hurricane tonight. Elsa continues to have maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the new 5 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane and storm surge warning remain in effect for portions of Florida’s...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols won't be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks begin Tuesday night and will be broadcast by ESPN's sister network ABC. It had been expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a statement that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy