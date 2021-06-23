Five Palm Beach County Artists Win Coveted New Grant
Five South Florida artists from a variety of disciplines recently received a cash infusion thanks to the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s inaugural Artist Innovation Fellowship Program. This grant opportunity, funded by a generous donation from the Leonard and Norma Klorfine Foundation, awarded creators from Delray Beach to Jupiter with individual gifts of $7,500 to extend their artistic practices in visual arts, dance and music. All were on hand this past Saturday at the opening of the Cultural Council’s special fellowship exhibition in its Lake Worth Beach headquarters.www.bocamag.com