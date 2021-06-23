Overnight fire leaves extensive damage to another Kill Devil Hills home
An early morning fire extensively damaged a home in Kill Devil Hills, three days after a blaze that burned an 18-bedroom oceanfront home to the ground. At 2:03 a.m., the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire around the 900 block of W. Martin Street. Fire crews from Colington and Nags Head fire departments, along with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department and Dare County EMS also arrived on the scene to assist with the operation.www.obxtoday.com