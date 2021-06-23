Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Get Cisco-certified with 54 hours of networking tutorials for $50

bleepingcomputer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to networking, Cisco is the single biggest supplier of hardware in the world. In other words, every aspiring network engineer needs to understand Cisco technology. One way to prove your knowledge is by taking Cisco certification exams. Adding “Cisco Certified Network Associate” to your résumé can help...

www.bleepingcomputer.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Management#Access Network#Tutorials#Bleeping Computer Deals#Ccna#Encor#Wan Technology#Itu Online#Stackcommerce#Bleepingcomputer Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Cisco
Related
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Cisco, Vodafone Idea target network efficiency boost

Vodafone Idea tapped Cisco for network automation systems, seeking to boost user experience and accelerate the launch of new services on its 4G and future 5G networks. Cisco explained the pair are working on the design and construction of a 5G-ready architecture using its fully virtualised Ultra Packet Core, which includes automation and analytics functionality to accelerate time to market of 4G, 5G, cloud and IoT services.
Technologycisco.com

Get 5G SD-WAN with Cisco Catalyst Cellular Gateways

MGig routing: While competitor SD-WAN solutions offer only 1G ports, Cisco’s Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform Family provides the necessary 2.5G, 10G, 40G, and 100G Ethernet port options to enable Multi-Gigabit 5G SD-WAN. In addition, Cisco Catalyst 8000 add powerful encryption performance and cloud tunneling capabilities for a faster, more secure experience. Cisco Catalyst 8000 accomplish this in a modest 1 Rack Unit (1RU) form factor with a sleek, low-power design that reduces op-ex costs and can transform your business in virtually any location.
Businesscisco.com

From Cisco Skeptic to Cisco Lover

I never thought I would work for Cisco. Even though I had worked for several years in the Bay Area with a background in Networking and Security – Cisco was not on my list because I had bought into some of the stereotypes like Cisco’s red tape or Cisco’s political culture which leaves very little autonomy. All that changed when my recruiter convinced me to give Cisco a shot 5 years ago – it was the best career decision I’ve ever made!
Computerscisco.com

Attention Service Providers: Cisco SD-WAN and Cisco Catalyst 8000 are now MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certified

After months of rigorous testing, I’m happy to report that Cisco SD-WAN and our Catalyst 8000 Edge Platforms Family are now MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certified. MEF is a global federation of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to empower enterprise digital transformation. Through its members, including Cisco, MEF enables dynamic, trusted, and certified services that empower enterprises to embrace their own digital transformation and grow their business.
Worldmobileworldlive.com

Indosat taps Cisco for transport network upgrade

Indosat Ooredoo claimed a first in Southeast Asia after deploying Cisco’s segment routing over IPv6 (SRv6) equipment to support its recent 5G launch and the introduction of new digital services for retail and business customers. The operator stated SRv6 will transform its transport network to keep up with rising demand...
Softwarevmware.com

VMware Hands-On Lab (HOL) Blog

Discover the Value of Virtualization with VMware vSphere. June, 2021 Written by HOL Team. Are you looking for the core features of vSphere and vCenter? Virtualization 101 with Hands-on Labs is a great starting point for you to experience the functions of VMware vSphere. This introductory level lab will take you through the basics of Management with vCenter Server, vSphere Storage, vSphere Networking and Security offering Read more...
Electronicsiotbusinessnews.com

Sierra Wireless 5G Modules First to be Certified on Deutsche Telekom’s Leading 5G Network

Sierra Wireless brings 5G to the Internet of Things with a network certified, secure 5G module that delivers the speed and capacity required for next-gen IoT applications. Sierra Wireless today announced that its EM9190 5G mmWave/Sub-6/LTE New Radio (NR) and EM9191 5G Sub-6/LTE NR embedded modules are the first to be fully certified to operate on Deutsche Telekom’s 5G public network and campus (private) networks in Europe.
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Get unlimited access to 210+ curated Mac apps with 42% off Setapp

Getting things done is always easier when you have the right software to hand. However, you might not feel like shelling out $50 to buy the right app for every task. The solution? Setapp provides an affordable subscription service, where members get unlimited access to over 210 top Mac apps.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

Windows 11 comes with an optional TPM Diagnostics tool

Microsoft creates a new tool that will help users make the most of their TPM security chips. Windows 11 will ship with this optional software, tailored specifically for one of the OS's most criticized requirements. Administrators can use TpmDiagnostics.exe to thoroughly query the information stored on the TPM chips. This...
Softwaregitconnected.com

Different Java Debugging Methods For Java Developers

Debugging is a broad topic in Software Engineering; whatever technology we are using to develop our software, we’ll need to know about debugging. Some debugging techniques are generic and can be applied anywhere, but specialized debugging techniques are also there to support specific technologies. This article will talk about some Java debugging methods that we should know as Java developers to build excellent systems.
TechnologyBeta News

Workflow everything with ServiceNow and AIOps

Companies of all sizes are continually seeking technologies to increase productivity, improve customer and employee experience, and ultimately drive business growth. This desire applies across functions of customer service, IT support, employee service as well as business-specific processes. Today, leading companies are turning to their vast data stores, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and process automation to achieve these outcomes.
Softwareaithority.com

Vagon to Streamline Creative Cloud Workflows With NVIDIA

Vagon Gives Creative Professionals Near-Effortless Cloud-Based Workflows in Collaboration With NVIDIA. Vagon is working with NVIDIA to improve the ease and speed with which creative professionals such as architects, engineers, and video producers can stream creative applications directly from any device. Vagon’s streaming technology, collaboration tools and integrated file system...
Softwaregitconnected.com

Install pg_cron on Amazon RDS

SELECT version();. If you are running version 12.5 or newer, just skip to the next section. Otherwise, you need to update your database. Navigate to your DB instance and set the DB engine version to PostgreSQL 13.1-R1 to update it. The next step will require you to update your parameter...
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

What is DHCP and How to Configure DHCP Server in Linux

(Other stories by Luke Reynolds) DHCP is a networking protocol used to assign IP addresses to network devices. In this guide, we'll introduce you to the protocol and explain how it works. You'll also see how to implement a DHCP server on Linux systems, and configure it for your own network.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Arch Linux-Inspired KaOS Linux Jumps on the KDE Plasma 5.22 Bandwagon

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) KaOS Linux 2021.06 is now available for download as the first ISO release of the distribution to ship with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment by default. The second point release, KDE Plasma 5.22.2, is included, along with the KDE Gear 21.04.2...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Insert Data from a Picture in Microsoft Excel for Mac

No one enjoys manually entering tons of data from printed material into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. You can save time, reduce the risk of errors, and eliminate a tedious task with the Data From Picture feature. Excel’s Data From Picture feature scans an image (for example, a table of values...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

DHCP Services Market In-Depth Analysis including key players Infoblox, Cisco Systems, BlueCat Networks

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global DHCP Services Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global DHCP Services Market Report.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

How to bypass the Windows 11 TPM 2.0 requirement

Microsoft now requires a computer to have a TPM 2.0 module to install Windows 11. However, new Registry entries have been discovered that allow you to bypass the TPM requirement and minimum memory and secure boot requirements. With Windows 11, Microsoft added new minimum system requirements that all devices need...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft shares mitigations for Windows PrintNightmare zero-day bug

Microsoft has provided mitigation guidance to block attacks on systems vulnerable to exploits targeting the Windows Print Spooler zero-day vulnerability known as PrintNightmare. This remote code execution (RCE) bug—now tracked as CVE-2021-34527—impacts all versions of Windows per Microsoft, with the company still investigating if the vulnerability is exploitable on all...