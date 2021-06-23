Cancel
Sadio Mané Donates £500,000 To Help Fund A Hospital in His Hometown

Mané during a Premier League match at Anfield.

For Jurgen Klopp, the man off the pitch is just as important as the man and his skill set on the pitch.

Sadio Mané is the perfect example of this with his latest off the field work seeing him donate £500,000 to help built a hospital in his hometown of Bambali.

His quest took him to the Palace of the Republic in Dakar, Senegal to meet President Sall.

Mane’s hometown has never before had a hospital. A sad fact Mané knows all too well as his father unfortunately passed away when he was just seven years old after he could not reach a hospital in time to be treated for a stomach complaint.

Liverpool’s no.10 had previously donated £250,000 to build a school in Bambali and now he has doubled that amount to help construct the hospital after meeting with the president of Senegal, Macky Sall, to officially gift the medical facility to the state.

“I wanted to build one to give people hope,” Mané said of the hospital project in the documentary ‘Sadio Mané: Made in Senegal’.

Mané grew up playing football with rocks or grapefruit when there was no balls to be found.

He even had to run away from home at one point in an attempt to fulfill his dream.

Since being a young aspiring footballer in Senegal, Mané has went onto become one of Liverpool’s best players and a Senegal national team regular.

Mané boosts of the attributes of winning African Player of the Year in 2019, the Premier League and the Champions League all while playing for Liverpool FC.

