Cards Also Benefit One Tree Planted, Which Will Plant 15 Seedlings for Each Card Purchased. With visitors again welcomed to wineries for tastings and tour experiences, Stags Leap District Winegrowers today announced the release of their exclusive Library Wine Black Card, which provides wine enthusiasts an opportunity to sample rare, library vintage Cabernet Sauvignon. A limited number of cards are available allowing cardholders access to a vintner-selected wine when visiting 13 acclaimed Stags Leap District wineries from July through September 2021. Guests need only reserve an experience directly with participating wineries and then present their Black Card to bring their tasting to another level.