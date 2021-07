It’s an evolution that everyone saw coming — and yet it still caught corporate America off guard. Labor economists had for years been warning of a looming demographic shift as America’s baby boomers aged out of the workforce, and as a manufacturing-based economy became supplanted by one that held out the promise of more autonomy and greater productivity in knowledge-based sectors. Yet, at the same time, it offered little for workers on the middle and lower rungs of the educational and socioeconomic spectrum other than demoralizing, low-wage and often piecemeal employment.