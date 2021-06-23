25 New and Coming Soon Cincinnati Restaurants to Try This Summer

Hungry? Good. Cincinnati has some buns in the oven. The pandemic appears to be in the rear-view mirror and the Queen City's dining scene is ready to pop off. Many restaurants have opened over the past spring and summer, and there are plenty more slated to open in the coming months. From a German brezelgarden to a Latin American brunch spot, barbecue hubs and an oyster bar, here's where to head when you're craving something new.