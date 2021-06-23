SEMCOG Seeking Comment On Transportation Plan Amendment
The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, is seeking public input on amendments to two transportation plans. The public comment period is now open for updates being made to the 2020-2023 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP). The RTP is a long-range vision and strategy that directs investment in the region’s transportation system. The TIP is a list of specific projects which implement the policies of the RTP and come recommended by cities, townships, county road agencies, transit providers, and the Michigan Department of Transportation.www.whmi.com