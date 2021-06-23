Diversified players stand to dominate new mobility
The arrival of alternative mobility schemes like ride-hailing and car-sharing quickly put pressure on the traditional rental car sector. Advances in digital technology and growing interest in on-demand services saw numerous investments pour into the shared mobility space and peer-to-peer offerings. Some industry watchers began warning that rental giants with inflexible business models could soon find themselves irrelevant. But recently lines have begun to blur as players explore multiple forms of mobility offerings.www.automotiveworld.com