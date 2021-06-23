Diversified players stand to dominate new mobility

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the micro-mobility industry finds that, globally, it is set to become one of the most attractive forms of sustainable mobility thanks to its convenience, affordability and safety. Comprising bike-sharing, kick scooter sharing, and scooter sharing, the global micro-mobility market is estimated to register 31.9 million vehicles by 2025, up from 20.5 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Bike-sharing currently accounts for almost 98% of the micro-mobility market's fleet size but kick scooter sharing and scooter sharing are gaining traction in several countries around the world. Despite COVID-19 significantly affecting the market, the easing of lockdowns and post-pandemic shift in commuting habits have increased demand for micro-mobility options.