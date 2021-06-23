Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Diversified players stand to dominate new mobility

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arrival of alternative mobility schemes like ride-hailing and car-sharing quickly put pressure on the traditional rental car sector. Advances in digital technology and growing interest in on-demand services saw numerous investments pour into the shared mobility space and peer-to-peer offerings. Some industry watchers began warning that rental giants with inflexible business models could soon find themselves irrelevant. But recently lines have begun to blur as players explore multiple forms of mobility offerings.

www.automotiveworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversified#Business Models#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
MarketsKPVI Newschannel 6

Global Micro-mobility Market to Thrive with Bike-sharing Set to Dominate by 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the micro-mobility industry finds that, globally, it is set to become one of the most attractive forms of sustainable mobility thanks to its convenience, affordability and safety. Comprising bike-sharing, kick scooter sharing, and scooter sharing, the global micro-mobility market is estimated to register 31.9 million vehicles by 2025, up from 20.5 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Bike-sharing currently accounts for almost 98% of the micro-mobility market's fleet size but kick scooter sharing and scooter sharing are gaining traction in several countries around the world. Despite COVID-19 significantly affecting the market, the easing of lockdowns and post-pandemic shift in commuting habits have increased demand for micro-mobility options.
Retailautomotiveworld.com

SMMT: LCV market recovery slowed only by supply shortages as almost 35,000 new vans hit British roads

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) market growth was tempered after a bumper recovery in April and May, with 34,363 vans registered in the month, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The month’s performance was down -13.9% on 2019, a shortfall of some 5,566 units as supply shortages – notably of semi-conductors – affected production volumes and caused delays in the market. Nevertheless, van registrations remain up 14.4% on Covid-impacted 2020.
Environmentautomotiveworld.com

Solvay and its partner Veolia set up demo plant for recycling battery metals

As part of their partnership to enable the circular economy of EV battery metals in Europe through closed-loop recycling, Veolia and Solvay have entered a Joint Operation Agreement to begin their collaboration in a demonstration phase. Solvay and Veolia’s joint innovative technology will enable strategic metals from used EV batteries...
Public Healthautomotiveworld.com

India’s CV segment poised for post-COVID growth, says DICV’s CEO

Despite COVID-19’s impact, there is good cause for optimism in India’s commercial vehicle (CV) market. Before the pandemic, fiscal year (FY) 2019 saw all-time high heavy-duty truck sales in the country and though the next 12 months experienced an understandable dip, automakers in the region have reported better than expected results of late. For instance, Bajaj Auto sold 31,308 CVs in May 2021 alone, which represented year-on-year growth of 118%. Ashok Leyland ended the year strongly; its FY2021 may have been in the red but in Q4 the OEM saw growth of 550%.
MarketsSentinel

Customer Relationship Management Market 2020-2025 Industry Trend, Applications, and Demands Research Report

Customer Relationship Management Market research report arrangement investigation showcases player profiles and methodologies. The report offers a complete understanding of the improvement approaches, procedures, cost structures, and future growth. For this study, the global Customer Relationship Management Market based upon the components, usage, application, the main participant, and the region,...
Retailautomotiveworld.com

Stellantis Owned Retail develops its used vehicle e-commerce solution

With SelliWay, a module integrated with the used vehicle bee2link expert tool, Stellantis Owned Retail has a solution that enables 100% of the sale of Used Vehicles online, from vehicle trade-in to e-payment and delivery. This model meets the expectations of used vehicle customers in terms of speed, fluidity and...
Softwareaithority.com

AISERA Transforms Customer Experience & Customer Service With AI & Automation

Next-Generation AI-Powered Customer Intelligence Solution Automates Revenue Operations, Customer Service and Technical Support for Personalized Concierge-Grade Customer Experience (CX) Aisera, the world’s first AI Customer service that automates tasks, actions, and workflows for all organizations, announced that it has significantly enhanced its Customer Service & Customer Experience (CX) solutions. The...
Economycepro.com

7 Ways to Build Trust with Your Ideal Customers

Building trust with your ideal customers is vital for making more sales and growing your business. Trust comes when you provide something of value, offer your expertise, and understand your customers’ needs. Ultimately, people like to spend money with businesses they feel like they have a relationship with; developing this with your ideal customers can lead to more sales, a boost in brand awareness, and increased customer loyalty.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Desktop Outsourcing Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players IBM, Aon Hewitt, Capgemini

The latest study released on the Global Desktop Outsourcing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Desktop Outsourcing market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

BPaaS Market to Witness Massive Growth | Major Giants IBM, Capgemini, Cognizant

The latest study released on the Global BPaaS Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The BPaaS market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

SMMT: New car market recovery squeezed by supply issues

New car registrations in June grew 28.0% year-on-year to 186,128, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)’s latest figures. The monthly performance was again artificially lifted through comparison with June 2020, when the UK began to emerge from the first pandemic lockdown and showrooms in England opened up at the beginning of the month.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Could Hyvia catalyse the hydrogen LCV segment?

A new player has emerged in the hydrogen mobility ecosystem, making bold promises for the European market. Renault Group and US hydrogen specialist Plug Power have formed the 50-50 joint venture Hyvia to tap an anticipated hydrogen fuel cell boom. Renault likes to refer to itself as a ‘hydrogen pioneer’ but so far it has primarily used the technology as a range extender for battery electric LCVs.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Amdocs Intros Open, Low-/No Code-Based Customer Experience Platform

Amdocs last week announced the launch of Experience360, its low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling a service provider’s marketers and other business users to create new customer experiences and journeys with little or no IT support. Low-/no-code technology is a visual software development approach that requires little to no coding skill...
Businessthedallasnews.net

CIPL powered Techiegigs venture transforming educational

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/PNN): With the world being revolutionised by the emergence of internet evolution, every human on the planet relies on digital mediums to find a solution to almost all of their problems. As a result, businesses now are leveraging every aspect of digital marketing to reach...
Marketsroboticstomorrow.com

Industrial Automation Market Size & Share, Industry Analysis | Eternity Insights

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling different processes and machineries in an industry to replace a human being. The growth of this market is propelled by the extensive use of enabling technologies in manufacturing, continuous innovation in industrial...
SoftwareSentinel

HR Analytics Tools Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Oracle, Tableau Software, Sage Software, Sisense

The latest study released on the Global HR Analytics Tools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The HR Analytics Tools market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Carstecheblog.com

Volvo Concept Recharge All-Electric SUV Has LiDAR and AI-Powered Technologies

The future of Volvo is all-electric, and Concept Recharge showcases some of the design language as well as technologies that future models will have. By removing the standard engine has with a full battery pack under the flat floor, the designers have extended the wheelbase and the wheel size of the car. This equates to shorter overhangs, as well as a lot more interior space including a large storage area between the front seats. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon Remains Dominant Player In Cloud, But It's Losing Grip To Rivals

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) maintained its dominant position last year in the cloud infrastructure market that is worth billions, even as its share shrunk in the category that is growing fast, according to research firm Gartner. What happened: In 2020, Amazon held a market share of about 41% in the...
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Homecare Homebase and Medalogix Announce New Mobile Integration

Partnership expansion will support the development of more than 675,000 plans of care. Since 2015, Homecare Homebase and Medalogix have been combining their expertise to provide home health and hospice agencies with the digital tools and data needed to make better care decisions. The partnership strengthens with a new bi-directional mobile integration for users of HCHB’s PointCare solution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy