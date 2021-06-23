Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Shed Long Jr the Star Again as Mariners Top Rockies 2-1

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth inning, lifting Seattle to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies for the Mariners' fifth straight victory. Two days after Long hit a game-ending grand slam in the 10th inning to complete a four-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty came through again with another late long ball for the Mariners. Long drove a 1-1 pitch from Colorado’s Tyler Kinley to straightaway center field. It was the second straight appearance in which Kinley gave up a homer, after he blew a save opportunity last Saturday against Milwaukee. The Mariners have won eight of nine.

1460espnyakima.com
Community Policy
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
152
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Long Ball#Ap#The Tampa Bay Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBthecomeback.com

Shed Long Jr. hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Mariners a series sweep

While MLB as a whole is in the midst of a down offensive year, that’s really been true for the Seattle Mariners. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, they were hitting .217/.291/.376 as a team and producing just a weighted on-base average of .292, second-worst in the majors (ahead of only the Pittsburgh Pirates’ .288). But they got some offensive production in a key moment. With the bases loaded and the score tied at two in the bottom of the 10th, Mariners’ second baseman Shed Long Jr. belted a grand slam:
MLBPurple Row

Mariners 2, Rockies 1: Freeland strong, but Seattle tops bullpen

At least this one was close. Kyle Freeland pitched great and through 4 ½ innings, there was no score in the game. When the Mariners took a 1-0 lead, it only lasted one inning before C.J. Cron hit a solo homer to tie it up. The tie was fleeting as Shed Long, Jr. hit what turned out to be the game-winning homer off Tyler Kinley in the bottom of the eighth to end a road game with a familiar storyline: not enough offense for the Rockies and another loss to drop the Rockies to 5-28 away from Coors Field this season.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies hit road to face red-hot Mariners

A big-league ballplayer is often his own worst critic. Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland is trying the opposite. "You have to be your best critic -- knowing when you were the best, and when you're the worst, being able to look back and know that you've had consistent success," Freeland said.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ win streak snapped as Márquez leads Rockies to 5-2 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story homered twice, German Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Wednesday for just their sixth road victory this season. Rockies 5, Mariners 2: Box score. Story had a solo shot in the fourth...
MLBarcamax.com

Mariners offense quiet in 5-2 loss to Rockies to cap homestand

SEATTLE — Perhaps it would’ve been a fitting and necessary reminder of just how tenuous the balance between surprising success and abject failure remains for the current version of the Mariners. Though they would like to forget, it wasn’t that long ago — May 5 and May 18 — that...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Rockies take 3-game slide into matchup with Mariners

Colorado Rockies (30-44, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (39-36, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (5-6, 4.26 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-6, 5.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -105, Rockies -112; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Blasts game-winning homer

Long went 1-for-3 with a home run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies. Long wasn't doing much in this game, but he made his presence felt in the bottom of the eighth inning when he blasted a solo shot off reliever Tyler Kinley. It was Long's second long ball of the season, but his blast proved to be key for Seattle's win. The 25-year-old has been surging of late and has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests while homering in back-to-back contests.
MLBLookout Landing

Chris Flexen attempts to teach Mariners value of a run, only Shed Long listens

I got my first job at 14, slinging popcorn at the movie theatre, because my parents thought it’d teach me the value of a dollar. Four years later, all I had learned was how to treat a burn from a maladjusted popper spitting out molten hot kernels, that we had to call it “buttery topping” because we weren’t legally allowed to call it “butter,” and that y’all are savages in the dark when you think no one’s looking. The things my tender teenage self had to sweep up off a sticky movie theatre floor! We ring the shame bell! We ring the shame bell for one thousand years!
MLBAnniston Star

Shed Long Jr. provides late-game heroics for Seattle Mariners

Shed Long Jr., Jacksonville’s gift to Major League Baseball — specifically to the Seattle Mariners, his current team — stroked his second game-winning home run in as many games Tuesday. The Mariners edged visiting Colorado 2-1, and Long’s eighth-inning home run was the difference, snapping a 1-1 tie. Behind in...
MLBwesb.com

Mariners Top Blue Jays 7-2 At Sahlen Field In Buffalo

The Seattle Mariners topped the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 last night at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings. He struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third straight start, moving to 5-0 in his last seven appearances. After a leadoff home run by Marcus Semien, the left-hander didn’t let another Blue Jay reach second base until Teoscar Hernández led off the seventh with a double.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Yusei Kikuchi sharp again as Mariners beat Blue Jays 7-2 to take series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 Thursday. Mariners 7, Blue Jays 2: Box score. Kikuchi (6-3) struck out six and allowed five hits...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kikuchi Sharp in Seven, Mariners Win 7-2 Over Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2. Kikuchi struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third straight start, moving to 5-0 in his last seven appearances. After a leadoff home run by Marcus Semien, the left-hander didn’t let another Blue Jay reach second base until Teoscar Hernández led off the seventh with a double. In his last four starts, Kikuchi has allowed three earned runs over 26 2/3 innings for an ERA of 1.01.
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Hicks homers twice as Rangers bounce Mariners

SEATTLE — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats and Eli White added a three-run shot as the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory Saturday against the Mariners. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended...
MLBwpsdlocal6.com

Duvall smacks 2 HRs again as Marlins pound Cubs 11-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Adam Duvall homered twice in the second straight game, Pablo Lopez pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-1. The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games and put themselves in position to sweep their first series since winning both wild-card games against Chicago last fall.