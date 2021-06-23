Walton unofficially wins Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor
Here's a Primary Day shocker from the city of Buffalo. 38-year-old India Walton, a socialist candidate, appears to have defeated the longtime incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in Tuesday's Democratic primary election. If elected mayor in November, Walton would not only become the first socialist mayor of a major U.S. city in 60 years, but the first woman mayor of Buffalo. That's something she reminded supporters about Tuesday evening...chautauquatoday.com