Charles’ 34 Points, 16 Rebounds Help Snap Storm’s Win Streak

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Tina Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and the Washington Mystics made 16 3-pointers in an 87-83 victory over the Seattle Storm. Charles rebounded a miss by Breanna Stewart and got it to Leilani Mitchell, who made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left for a four-point advantage. After a timeout, Seattle was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Charles, who finished two points shy of tying a career high, became the first player in WNBA history with 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in back-to-back games. Mitchell finished with 19 points and seven assists for Washington.

