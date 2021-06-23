Charles’ 34 Points, 16 Rebounds Help Snap Storm’s Win Streak

Nothing went according to plan Thursday for the No. 7 ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team. On a night where they were supposed to host Anamosa at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman for a single varsity game that started at seven, they traveled to Anamosa for a 5p.m. start due to weather and field conditions in Wellman, and fell by a 7-5 score. Mid-Prairie came out firing, leading 4-0 after two innings. The Hawks piled up three runs on three hits in the first with Keegan Gingerich singling home Karson Grout and Vinny Bowlin driving in Gingerich with a ground out. Cam Pickard scored a run in the second. Anamosa answered with four runs on four hits in the third to tie the game. Things stayed that way until the sixth when senior Kayden Reinier delivered a two out, RBI single that brought home Will Cavanagh and gave the Hawks a 5-4 advantage. In the bottom of the inning however, Anamosa came up with some two out magic of their own, when Trae Klaat cracked a two out, bases clearing double that scored three and proved to be the game winning hit. After the game, Mid-Prairie head coach Kyle Mullet talked about what he saw as the difference. “You can see the fight in our guys and we’re playing good baseball. So many things can go for you or against you in a game. I feel like we’re playing the way we need to play. We are still putting the ball in play, still getting our hits. We have to have some luck come our way. We need to crisp it up at times. In the middle of the game, we let our guard down, like tonight. We got out to a 4-0 lead and get to comfortable. We need to stay focused and confident.”